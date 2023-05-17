OCEAN — State playoffs are supposed to be a struggle, and regional finals are supposed to be close.
Don’t tell that to the Croatan girls lacrosse team, which turned in its fourth straight runaway playoff victory on Tuesday, defeating Northwood 15-8 in the eastern regional finals to book its ticket for the 1A/2A/3A state championship faceoff this weekend.
“It’s uncharted territory. I don’t know how to react,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “We knew from day one that this was a possibility, but the girls worked really hard to get to this point, and they deserve this.”
The program hadn’t won a playoff game before this season, which saw the state break from an open classification format to a split between 4A teams and those from 1A/2A/3A schools.
All 12 state champions since the sport was ordained, and 33 of the 40 teams who made the postseason last spring, have been 4A schools, so the change opened up new opportunities.
“We’ve always gone into the playoffs with very little expectations because we were going up against 4A teams,” junior Lauren Hayden said. “But when we found out they were separating the brackets, we knew we had a chance to reach this level.”
The No. 1 seeded Cougars (18-2) scored at will in their 16th straight win, leading 10-3 at halftime before drawing even at 5-5 in the second half. Hayden led the scoring points effort with two goals and six assists.
The Ocean program has burned through its bracket, enjoying a bye in the first round, cruising past No. 16 North Brunswick 18-1 in the second, beating No. 8 Swansboro 17-3 in the third and defeating No. 4 Union Pines 18-7 in the regional semifinals.
There was little mystery to the matchup with No. 2 Northwood (13-7) either, after the Cougars defeated the Chargers 15-5 on April 1. The Chargers reached the finals with a 14-7 victory over No. 3 J.H. Rose.
Senior Kate Wilson, who scored four goals, wasn’t trusting the first game with the Chargers to predict the rematch.
“We knew this game was going to be closer than the regular season game,” she said. “We knew we had to play our game as clean as we could and that everyone had to be a part of it. It took every single person on the field to win this game.”
On the other side of the playoff bracket, in the western region, Croatan will take on No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (15-3) after the Villains defeated No. 2 Hickory 16-4 on Tuesday.
The two teams have not played a common opponent this season, but per the state’s open classification rankings, Croatan is ranked No. 18 overall while nontraditional Catholic school Bishop McGuinness is ranked No. 41. For context, Northwood is ranked No. 34.
“We’re not going to underestimate them by any means,” Moore said. “We are going to study them and put together a game plan that suits our strengths. We want to control the ball, control possession, and we’ve been able to do that so far this postseason.”
The date and time of the state championship game had not been determined as of Tuesday night. The game will take place at Durham County Stadium on either Friday or Saturday.
The Cougars’ only flaw in the regional final was a five-goal run from the visitors that cut into a 14-3 lead with 15 minutes to play in the game. Moore called two timeouts on the run that stretched over 12 minutes, with the second putting a stopper in the flood of goals for good.
Just for good measure, Crystina Canady slotted a final Croatan goal with just over a minute to play to put an exclamation point on the win.
The Cougars shined in the first half with four straight goals to set the tone. Samantha Hall scored twice, while Audrey Kirkwood and Wilson scored one apiece. Hayden dished assists on three of the goals.
“I felt like we had a great first half,” Hayden said. “They came in with the strategy of face guarding our three best scorers, but we showed that we have lots of girls who can score.”
Maddie Sutton and Wilson scored four goals apiece by game’s end, while Ginger Hayden scored one.
Northwood’s leading scorers were Mia Collins, Ryan Tinervin and Sophie Cremeans with two goals each. Grace Costa and Anna Gilliam scored one apiece.
In the net, Croatan goalie Devan Maready finished with seven saves. On draw controls, Lauren Hayden and Wilson tallied five apiece.
When the game finally ended, the Croatan sideline erupted as the team’s demeanor switched from restrained to celebratory.
“There was definitely a different feeling coming into this game,” Moore said. “Usually, they’re jovial and playing around but tonight, they were more focused. They knew what was on the line and didn’t want to do anything to squander the opportunity. Now they can go crazy.”
