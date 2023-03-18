MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret racked up eight major awards from the 3A Coastal Conference this winter.
The Patriots took all three honors in girls track and field with Marshall Windsor receiving Coach of the Year, Grace Guilford earning Track Athlete of the Year and Tyler Collins securing Field Athlete of the Year.
Boys swimming and cheerleading also saw sweeps with Taylor Wilson taking Coach of Year and Cameron Johnson garnering Swimmer of the Year, and Tiana Teague receiving Coach of the Year and Carter Holden getting Cheerleader of the Year.
Joshua Knipe rounded out the major award winners by taking home Wrestler of the Year.
Winsor helped the Patriots snap a seven-year win streak for Croatan in the Coastal Conference championship meet with the girls taking the title by a 176-161 score.
Guilford earned four wins for the second year in a row.
She placed first in the 55 meters (7.10 seconds), 300 meters (40.90) and 500 meters (1:15.30). Guilford also teamed up with Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain and Collins to give the 1,600-meter relay team a win in 4:07.
Collins also had a great day, winning the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and long jump (15-05) and finishing second in the 300 meters (42.30).
Wilson led the boys to a runner-up finish in the league swimming championship, trailing Croatan by a 157-138 score.
Johnson was involved in three wins in the boys meet.
He took the 100-yard butterfly in 54.10 and captured the 500-yard freestyle in 5:09.44.
Johnson teamed up with Colton Ellis, Cooper Law and Sam Johnson to lead the 200-yard relay team to a victory in 1:43.95. The same quartet placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:35.38.
Teague and Holden led the Patriots to a conference crown at the cheerleading championships.
Knipe improved to 50-0 with a pin of Croatan’s A.J. pile (26-8) in the 195-pound final of the Coastal Conference tournament. His performance paced the Patriots to a runner-up finish, trailing Swansboro by a 200-140 score.
West also earned all-conference selections in girls basketball: Teiona Frazier, Ella Graham, Sam Huber, Skyler Setzer; boys basketball: Jaylen Hewitt, Dylan McBride, Worth Stack; boys swimming: Cameron Johnson, Colton Ellis, Cooper Law, Sam Johnson (200-meter medley relay), Cameron Johnson (100 butterfly), Cameron Johnson (500 freestyle), Sam Johnson (200 freestyle), Colton Ellis (50 freestyle), Colton Ellis (100 breaststroke), Kai Taylor (200 individual medley); girls swimming: Sophia Pennington (500 freestyle); Skyler Oxford (126 pounds), Dylan Shirley (132), Brayden Reynolds (138), Ashton McRoberts (170), Luke Jones (182); girls indoor track and field: Grace Guilford (55 meters), Grace Guilford (300 meters), Grace Guilford (500 meters), Tyler Collins (300 meters), Cate Siebert , Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain, Riley Preston (3,200-meter relay), Ryan Germain, Isabella Mennella, Tyler Collins, Grace Guilford (1,600-meter relay), Cate Siebert (1,000 meters), Ryan Germain (1,600 meters), Ryan Germain (3,200 meters), Tyler Collins (high jump), Tyler Collins (long jump), Mary Beth Garrison (long jump), Mary Beth Garrison (triple jump); boys indoor track and field: DaRyan Williams (300 meters), Peyton Wheeler (300 meters), Jake Knight (1,600 meters), Jake Knight (3,200 meters), Blaine Norris (shot put); cheerleading: Laney Atkinson, Aubree Clark, Kaelyn Mangrum, Tolar Mettrey, Riley Preston.
