SWANSBORO — A great first half couldn’t overcome a bad second one for the West Carteret boys soccer team on Tuesday.
After putting it to host Swansboro on the pitch for 39 minutes and change, the Patriots (5-3-1) gave up four straight goals to lose 4-1 in their 3A Coastal Conference opener.
“It was a tale of two halves,” West coach Noah Lewis said. “In the first half, I think we played the best we have all season. I thought we dominated, to be honest. Then we gave up a goal late in the second half, and we never really recovered.”
Through most of the first half, West looked like the better team over the Pirates (6-5). It passed the ball well, had quality scoring chances and the defense kept the Swansboro strikers off the ball. Then with 8.8 seconds left in the first half, Swansboro’s Dylan Price got a ball past West keeper Matthew Roberts for a 1-0 lead.
“We were unlucky not to get a goal in the first half, and then we were super unlucky with the late goal,” Lewis said.
“We were lazy and let them play a ball we shouldn’t have.”
Roberts had a good track on the ball, looking to make the stop off the bounce, but he landed on the grass awkwardly and the ball squirted past him. The senior keeper finished the match with six saves.
“It was one of his very few mistakes,” Lewis said. “He doesn’t make many. He’ll bounced back, and thankfully, he’s OK health-wise.”
Price’s goal came after only one or two scoring opportunities in a relatively quiet offensive first half for the Bucs. Head coach Doug Kidd spent most of the first 40 minutes on the sidelines shouting out corrections and instructions to his players.
“I think we were maybe trying to possess too much in the first half and not attack,” Kidd said. “West did a good job getting some momentum, but we changed a few things around and it started to go our way. We started linking some things together and it worked big time.”
The second half went entirely in Swansboro’s direction with three goals from Steven Floyd. His scores came in the 56th, 73rd and 77th minutes, with assists from Price, Gabe Smith and Garrett Panos, respectively.
Floyd leads his team in goals this season with nine.
“When he gets rolling, he’s hard to stop for sure,” Kidd said. “He had a good evening.”
His last two goals came on tough defensive lapses for the Patriots, who looked exasperated after going down 2-0. Floyd’s final goal with two minutes and change on the clock came almost uncontested through the final third of the field.
“By that point, our legs were a little dead, and our aggressive strategy is going to come with some risk,” Lewis said. “I thought it would be a closer game. Swansboro is a great program, and I thought we brought it to them in the first half. We just didn’t get it done. We beat ourselves, that’s my main takeaway.”
West finally got on the scoreboard with less than two minutes to go in the game. A long ball glanced off the Swansboro keeper’s hands and Ryan Duncan was there to knock in the rebound.
Notably, West was missing two key defenders in Parker Wood and Macon Varner due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
“We definitely missed them,” Lewis said. “That’s no excuse for how we played in the second half, but it sure would have been nice to have them on the field.”
West will stay on the conference track this week with a visit to Dixon (8-4) on Thursday.
Swansboro will play at Richlands (7-4-1) on Thursday. The Pirates have won three straight following a five-game skid during the nonconference portion of their schedule. Kidd is happy with the direction his team is headed in over the last two weeks.
“I feel good about where we are,” Kidd said. “We’re coming through a tough nonconference stretch, where we didn’t get the results we wanted sometimes. But we got good results last week and that carried into this week. I like the direction we’re headed in.”
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret........................................ 0 1 - 1
Swansboro............................................ 1 3 - 4
West Carteret Swansboro
6 Shots 10
7 Corner Kicks 6
6 Saves 5
8 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
S – Price 40th minute.
S – Floyd (Price assist), 56th minute.
S – Floyd (Smith assist), 73rd minute.
S – Floyd (Panos assist), 77th minute.
WC – Duncan, 78th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.