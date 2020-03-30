BEAUFORT — In addition to a Player of the Year honoree, East Carteret received a number of all-conference nods with the recent release of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference awards.
Andralyn Livingston was named the Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
The Mariners collected plenty of all-conference honors.
Bennie Brooks, Caleb Hymon and Perry Austin represented the boys basketball team. Brooks averaged 25.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals. Hymon averaged 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals. Austin averaged 10.7 points and 9.0 rebounds.
Katelyn Johnson represented the girls team. She averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
Ezekiel Jayne earned an all-conference accolade on the wrestling team. He finished the season 36-6.
Cece Johnson made the list in girls winter indoor track and field in three events, earning it in the 55 meters, long jump and triple jump.
Ellie Fulcher garnered league honors in four events in girls swimming, including the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, as well as the 200 freestyle relay as the 200 medley relay.
Linden Campbell-Godfrey and Kathryn Barnes were recognized in three events apiece with each honored in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Campbell-Godfrey also made the cut in the 100 breaststroke, and Barnes made it in the 50 freestyle.
Ghita Basuro was awarded in the 200 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay, while Kiara Lilly rounded out the quartet in the 200 medley relay.
Jack Nowacek, Wyatt Nowacek and Hunter Willis gained distinction in four events apiece in boys swimming with each taking part in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Wyatt Nowacek and Hunter Willis were also each recognized in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Jack Nowacek made the cut in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.
Harrison Goodwin was rewarded for his work in the 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay, while Chris Samojedny took home honors in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley relay.
