RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 91 on Tuesday, a bill that will require changes to the way high school sports are administered in the state.
The new law allows the State Board of Education to create a formal agreement with the N.C. High School Athletic Association, the nonprofit body currently governing high school sports.
Under the legislation, the State Board of Education can now reach a memorandum of understanding with the group to administer and enforce the education board's requirements for state athletic programs.
The deal needs to be reached by March 15 and last an initial four years.
The State Board of Education will set rules for eligibility, gameplay, health and safety, appeals, administration, fees and other items. The board will have the authority to delegate many of the rule-making requirements to a nonprofit, but the board can override any rule the nonprofit adopts with a simple majority vote.
The House and Senate voted the previous week to create a formal agreement between the NCHSAA and state education leaders.
The bill passed both chambers with bipartisan support on by a vote of 41-7 in the Senate and 71-43 in the House.
The compromise scales back specific demands previously advanced by legislators that the NCHSAA fought against.
The House and Senate voted separately for the measure almost two months after bill supporters had announced a deal had been reached. The announcement had followed a meeting with representatives of the association, the State Board of Education, Gov. Cooper and a bipartisan group of legislators.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors, which had been strongly opposed to previous versions of the bill, said in a statement that it still feels the legislation is unnecessary, but after the association advocated for changes that would best serve the needs of student-athletes, it doesn’t oppose the new language.
While the legislation would change the way high school sports are governed, it will not completely dissolve the current structure.
One earlier version of the bill would have replaced the association with a new athletic commission, its members picked by the governor and legislative leaders. A later edition shifted toward a formal memorandum with the NCHSAA, but group leaders still complained about specific financial and administrative directives.
The compromise comes after House and Senate Republican members initially scrutinized activities of the association, which began in 1913 and serves more than 400 schools, complaining about what they called the NCHSAA’s oversized control over member schools, eligibility decisions and monetary penalties, even as the association was flush with cash.
An earlier bill led to opposition by Democrats. Local coaches and educators also stood up for the association.
