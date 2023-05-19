FOXFIRE — Everette Schulte earned a top-50 finish this week at the 3A boys golf state tournament.
The West Carteret senior tied for 49th in the 83-player event, shooting an 80 on day one and an 85 on day two to total 165.
Ryan Johnson shot 84-91 over two days to total 175 and finish 67th. David Garner put up 88-92 to tally 180 and tie for 74th. Davis Starling rounded out the four Patriot golfers, shooting 97-92 to total 189 and finish 81st.
The quartet played on Foxfire Resort’s Red Fox Course, a par-72, 6,756-yard layout.
Terry Sanford captured its first state championship in 41 years on Tuesday, thanks to stellar performances from juniors Ethan Paschal, Thomas Horne, Parks Helms and freshman Charlie Horne.
All four golfers finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard. The Bulldogs’ 22-over performance landed them 31 shots clear of second-place Stuart Cramer.
Paschal capped the team victory by claiming the individual title in a four-hole playoff over Fred T. Foard’s David Gee and Tyler Jones from Jacksonville after each ended 4-under par. Paschal birdied the fourth playoff hole to seal the win.
Fred T. Foard edged Oak Grove by one stroke, 64-over to 65-over, to secure a third-place finish.
West placed 11th out of 11 teams with a 133-over performance, trailing Harnett Central in 10th with a 123-over score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.