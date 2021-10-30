ATLANTIC BEACH — The fifth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament wrapped up Oct. 23 after three weeks of solid fishing.
Xcessive Risk, captained by Athan Parker, captured the victory and a $15,000 payout with a 56.12-pound catch reeled in on Oct. 20.
Parker beat out a field of 155 boats fishing over three weeks from Oct. 2-23. Anglers were able to fish at their leisure, with all catches weighed at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle in Atlantic Beach.
The tournament included a handful of get-togethers, including the captains’ meeting and awards ceremony, which both took place at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach. Live music and food were provided at both events.
“We like to say it’s become a great Crystal Coast event with a nice little fishing tournament,” Tournament Chairman Curt Winbourne said. “We had three events throughout the tournament that brought a lot of people together for a lot of fun.”
When tournament organizers worked to bring the competition back in 2017, they had a five-year goal of 100 boats. Instead, they hit that goal in three years. This year, the tournament attracted 155 boats.
The nonprofit tournament acts as a fundraising vehicle for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and the purchasing of lifesaving equipment, such as an AutoPulse Resuscitation System for Automated CPR.
“It’s good for the Crystal Coast as far as bringing people here, and it’s good for the nonprofit part of it with the equipment,” Winbourne said. “We have half a dozen testimonials of people whose lives have been saved with this equipment.”
The tournament has donated $120,000 to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department over the past four years, with a donation of over $50,000 expected from this year’s competition.
Parker’s catch knocked out a field of seven boats who produced fish weighing 40 or more pounds over the first 2½ weeks of the tournament.
Second place went to Capt. Tim Hudson of White Lightning with a 48.95-pound catch worth $6,000 in prizes. Hudson’s fish was the heaviest caught during the second week of the competition, from Oct. 9-15.
Rounding out the podium was Capt. Steve Jones of Team Earlyout with a 47.54-pound fish worth $2,500 in prizes. Jones’s catch led the first week, Oct. 2-8, of the competition.
In the Fish Aggregate Division, Capt. Wayne Hardee of Half N Half captured the victory with two 40-plus pound fish weighing 87.26 pounds in total.
Xcessive Risk placed second in the division with 77.27 total pounds, and Windy Conditions, captained by Henry Tillett, finished third with 73.01 pounds.
The Lady Angler Division winner was Katie Hardee of Half N Half with a 44.49-pound fish.
Fisher Wokasch won the Junior Angler Division with a 27.6-pound catch.
Hudson was the Senior Angler Division winner with his 48.95-pound fish.
