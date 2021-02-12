MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret head football coach Daniel Barrow was taking snaps of his own Wednesday for the first official week of the season.
The sixth-year coach was holding punting and long-snapping tryouts for his roster of nearly 60. Players took turns showing what they could do until the group was trimmed to just a handful. It’s one of many preparations that go into a football season, especially one so unique.
Between mask wearing, social distancing, a shortened schedule that only features two home games for the Patriots and a slew of other changes, getting his team to the first kickoff at Farmville Central on Friday, Feb. 26 will be a challenge in of itself.
“We want to get on the field first,” Barrow said. “That’s going to be No. 1. If we can get on the field seven times, I’ll be ecstatic. If we can win some games along the way, I’ve be even happier. But I think everyone this year appreciates the fact that we just want to go play.”
The Patriots are coming off a 5-6 season in 2019, where they finished 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference. Last season was a development one for West, which graduated many key seniors after 2018. Now, it has a group with more experience and understanding of the team’s spread offense and 4-2-5 defense.
“Our strength this year is our offensive and defensive lines,” Barrow said. “We’re all junior and sophomores up front. They’re back and a year stronger. They’ve worked really, really hard. It’s definitely the biggest improvement on our team and our biggest strength now. We were pretty young there last year, and the guys have seen some good jumps in the weight room.”
The line will block for returning senior C.J. Rocci who played intermittently with departed senior Camden Ballou last season. The other key skill positions, however, have not yet been nailed down.
Personnel won’t be a simple task for coaches to balance this year either, not with other boys sports running simultaneously. Football typically starts in August with only soccer and cross country to compete with. Now, football coaches will share their players with swimming, soccer, basketball, lacrosse, golf and tennis.
“A big chunk of our linebacking corps plays lacrosse,” Barrow said. “A big chunk of skill guys plays basketball. We’ve got some swimming state qualifiers too. We’re trying to do what’s best for the athletes. If they want to be a lacrosse and football player, or swim and play soccer, we’re going to make it happen for them.”
The strange, cold start time for the sport has its advantages, though. Players typically struggle in the heat of the late summer, where constant hydration and heat cramps are a heavy concern. Cold weather makes for an easier start to practice.
“We’re doing some pretty heavy conditioning right now, and they’re crushing it,” Barrow said. “No one is falling out or throwing up. They’re all surviving.”
The tradeoff there is masks, which all players and coaches are required to wear during games. The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) cleared up ambiguous language about mask wearing for sports that utilize face shields and mouthguards, such as football and lacrosse, in a statewide Zoom call last week, declaring unequivocally that masks are required. To prepare his players, Barrow had his team masked up during practice too.
“The whole point of practice is to get ready for the games,” he said. “If we’re not wearing masks at practice, we’re not going to be prepared to wear them during games. And officials are only going to warn players to pull them up over their nose and mouth or put them on at all just once. For me, at practice, if I have to ask them to put their mask on, they know it’s an automatic 10 pushups. They’ve responded well. I wouldn’t want to wear them if I was in high school playing, but that’s what we’ve got to do, so we’re going to rock on.”
Another wrinkle in the COVID-19 affected season is home games, of which West only has two. It will host Jacksonville on March 19 and Northside-Jacksonville on April 2.
While a majority of away games would customarily be a hindrance, this season the burden of playing on the road is lessened by a limit on spectators allowed in the bleachers. There are currently only 100 fans or no more than 30 percent of a facility’s maximum capacity allowed to attend games.
“Honestly, home games are tough this year,” Barrow said. “You like to play at home because it’s familiar turf, but other than that, there’s no real advantage. In fact, you lose money for home football games this year with limited fans and still having to pay officials. So, other than playing in familiar surroundings, there’s really no benefit to playing at home versus being away.”
Barrow will be joined by assistant coaches Troy Smith, Daniel Barrow Sr, Sammy Teague, Jonathan Black, John Thomas, Ted Schumann, Cory Dixon, Rich Gavlick and Joey Cooper.
