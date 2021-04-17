BEAUFORT — East Carteret gave up 33 points and 349 yards in the fourth quarter Friday in the 1AA first-round playoff game versus Hobbton.
Thankfully for the Mariners, the football game had already been decided. They carried a healthy 39-7 advantage into the final frame and moved on to the second round with a 60-40 win.
“We started off great,” coach B.J. Frazier said. “In the fourth quarter, we started subbing and got some young guys in, and Hobbton stayed on the gas. The first three quarters, we played great. I’d give us a B in the first three quarters and a D in the fourth.”
Sixth-seed Hobbton (2-6) scored four of its five fourth quarter touchdowns in the final 4:10.
East beat the Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in three years, having earned a 44-13 victory in 2018.
The third-seed Mariners moved to 6-2 on the season and will now play in the second round at second-seed Louisburg (5-2). The winner of that contest will take on the winner of top-seed Tarboro (6-0) and fourth-seed Holmes (6-0) in the east regional final.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Frazier said. “To go 3-9 last year to 6-2 and the second round this year, who would have thought?”
Jacob Nelson and Adam McIntosh propelled their team to the next round and their offense to an eye-popping 689 total yards with two of the best performances in program history.
Nelson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and racked up 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. McIntosh totaled six touchdowns, throwing four, running for one and returning one on a kickoff. He threw for 341 yards, going 22-of-35 and also ran for 78 yards.
“Whenever those two get the ball, they can take it to the house any time,” Frazier said. “And the offensive line blocked well tonight. They protected Adam early, then they helped us get the run going later.”
McIntosh threw touchdown passes to Cameron Eakes, Miguel Bassotto and Nelson in the first half to give his squad a 19-0 lead at the break. He hit Eakes for 11 yards, Bassotto for 13 and Nelson for 16.
The junior quarterback went 17-of-29 for 195 yards in the opening half.
“Hobbton clogged the middle up, and it felt like they knew our signals, so we spread them out,” Frazier said. “We took what they gave us, and the guys went down the field.”
McIntosh then took the opening kickoff of the second half right up the middle of the field for a 79-yard return to make it 26-0. He later had a 63-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
After the first Wildcats touchdown of the night, Nelson hauled in a 49-yard scoring pass from McIntosh and then hit pay dirt from 4 yards out, and the rout was on as East held a 39-7 lead with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
Nelson picked up 165 of his rushing yards in the second half on just four carries, running 33, 40, 37 and 55 on those totes with the 55-yarder going for six points late in the fourth quarter. He had 105 receiving yards in the second half on just two catches of 49 and 56.
After turning the ball over on downs on two of their first three drives, the Mariners scored touchdowns on eight straight possessions before fumbling on the Hobbton 8-yard line on their final drive.
“We knew it was going to take a great effort to beat these guys,” Wildcats coach Joe Salas said. “I thought our defense played well out the gate against an offense that good. They were really good. They are super talented, and they’ve got the size advantage on us.”
East had 247 yards of offense in the first half and held Hobbton to just 44.
“They did a great job defensively in the first half,” Salas said. “We just couldn’t get first downs, couldn’t put enough plays together in the first half. Our offense finally showed up in the second half. To win this kind of game, you have to put two halves together.”
Salas’ squad punted on its first four possessions and failed to score on six first-half drives. In the second half, the Wildcats scored touchdowns on six of eight possessions, including their final four.
“I’m glad they made us fight till the end, “Frazier said. “We haven’t had a lot of that in our wins.”
Only one of the Mariners’ six wins has come by less than 20 points. They won the other four by 58, 48, 45 and 21 points and by 20 versus Hobbton.
Loden Bradshaw hit Daniel Britt for three scores in the fourth quarter. The two connected on a 69-yard touchdown with 3:37 to go, then for 12 yards at the 2:44 mark and finally for 11 yards with only five ticks left on the clock.
Bradshaw went 10-of-15 for 198 yards in the second half, while Britt had 140 yards on seven catches, as well as 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in the final two quarters.
Colby Weeks started the Wildcats’ four-touchdown stretch in the final 4:10 of the contest with a 61-yard scoring run. He finished with 100 yards on just two carries.
Here are results of the game:
Hobbton..............................0 0 7 33 - 40
East Carteret.......................7 19 13 21 - 54
Hobbton East Carteret
14 First Downs 19
31-250 Rushes-yards 31-348
16-24-2 Passing 22-35-0
220 Passing yards 341
470 Total yards 689
3-35.7 Punts-average 0-0
0-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1
2-10 Penalties-yards 9-73
43 Return yards 100
Scoring Summary
EC – Eakes 11 pass from McIntosh (Herrera kick), 2:39, 1st.
EC – Bassotto 13 pass from McIntosh (kick failed), 3:22, 2nd.
EC – Nelson 16 pass from McIntosh (kick failed), 0:21, 2nd.
EC – McIntosh 79 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:47, 3rd.
H – Britt 4 run (Gomez kick), 7:15, 3rd.
EC – Nelson 49 pass from McIntosh (kick failed), 6:12, 3rd.
EC – Nelson 4 run (Herrera kick), 0:39, 3rd.
H – Britt 4 run (Gomez kick), 9:47, 4th.
EC – McIntosh 63 run (Long pass from McIntosh), 8:29, 4th.
EC – Dalia 2 run (Herrera kick), 6:00, 4th.
H – Weeks 61 run (Gomez kick), 4:10, 4th.
H – Britt 69 pass from Bradshaw (Gomez kick), 3:37, 4th.
EC – Nelson 55 run (kick failed), 3:27, 4th.
H – Britt 11 pass from Bradshaw (kick failed), 2:44, 4th.
H – Britt 12 pass from Bradshaw (kick failed), 0:05, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Hobbton – Weeks 2-100; Britt 14-68; Dial 11-49; Bradshaw 4-33. East Carteret – Nelson 18-226; McIntosh 5-78; Dalia 4-32; Parker 3-14; Bassotto 1-(-2).
PASSING: Hobbton – Bradshaw 16-24-220-3-2. East Carteret – McIntosh 22-35-341-4-0.
RECEIVING: Hobbton – Britt 7-140; Bland 1-46; McLamb 3-15; Dial 4-9; Weeks 1-10. East Carteret – Nelson 7-156; Bassotto 6-76; Brooks 5-66; Rose 2-21; Eakes 1-11; Parker 1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.