NEW BERN — The Croatan wrestling team placed second at New Bern’s annual Swiss Bear Classic on Saturday.
The Cougars didn’t place any champions, but they did finish with three on the podium to tally 125 points. Laney won the tournament with 200.5.
East Carteret also attended the competition and placed 17th with 10 points.
Croatan’s heavyweight Roman Lynn (8-2) was its only grappler to reach the finals. He won by 3-1 decision over White Oak’s Gavin Wolfe (11-4) in the 285-pound semifinals but was pinned in 1:44 by Hyuga Doreus (13-3) of Swansboro in the final.
Davis Foxworth (6-5) at 106 pounds and A.J. Pile at 195 both placed third in their weight divisions with wins in the consolation finals.
Pile had the toughest matchup, winning by 10-5 decision over Damian Weaver (10-4) of South Brunswick. He reached the third-place match with a 1:20 pin of Washington’s Gabe Davis (10-4) after he was knocked out of the winner’s bracket via a 1:55 pin of Laney’s Trystan Richardson (13-1).
Foxworth won by a razor-thin 4-3 decision over Laney’s Ayden Arrington (6-5) in his consolation final. He reached with a 6-0 decision over Seamus Sullivan (7-5) of Swansboro. He was relegated to the consolation bracket when he was pinned in 1:29 by Jacksonville’s Maxwell Davis (8-2).
Cameron Sanchez (9-3) at 113 pounds, Daschle Egan (10-2) at 120 and Riley Ingels at 170 also reached their weight division’s third-place match before losing to place fourth.
Sanchez lost by a 4-2 decision to Carter Duhon (19-3) of Southwest Onslow, Ingels lost by 6-3 decision to Jackson Mitcham (8-3) of Dixon, and Egan was unable to compete in the finals as he’d already wrestled his state-mandated maximum of five matches in a day.
Neither of East’s grapplers – Josiah Hynes (13-4) at 145 pounds and Nery Resendiz-Garcia (9-6) at 160 – reached a finals match. Hynes came close but lost by 9-0 major decision to Gerald Johnson (12-3) of West Craven in his consolation semifinals.
---------------
Croatan and West Carteret also competed in the Swiss Bear Girls Classic held on the same day. The Cougars placed sixth with 38 points and West 11th with 14.
Croatan’s Angelica Steffy won the 138-pound weight class with three straight pins after a bye in the first round. The defending N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational champion is 8-2 on the season.
Steffy wrapped up her bracket with a 1:31 pin of Swansboro’s Bridgette Westbrook (8-2). She pinned Giovanna Disbennett (4-6) of Dixon in the semifinals and pinned White Oak’s Ava Helms (1-9) in 27 seconds in the second round.
Kaylum Mills placed second in her weight class, reaching the finals of the 114-pound division before getting pinned in 1:06 by Reagan Riddick (11-0) of First Flight. She reached the finals with a 3:06 pin of Laney’s Jenny Bugbee (6-5).
West only brought one grappler to the event, but Kenley Riley finished second in her 152-pound bracket. She reached her final with a 2:41 pin of Swansboro’s Maggie Milbery (6-4) but was pinned in the final in 1:44 by Natalie Titus (10-1) of Havelock.
