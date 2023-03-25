OCEAN — It’s all about offense this year for the Croatan boys lacrosse team.
The Cougars defeated West Carteret 18-1 at home on Friday. Since starting the season 0-2, they have won five straight games to move to 5-2 while averaging more than 15 goals per game.
The same team, which finished a program-best 11-4 last season, only averaged 9.9 goals per game. Add to that, 55 percent of the 89 goals scored this spring have come off assists.
“We set a record for assist percentage last year, but we’ve already reached that level this season,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “This is the most unselfish team we’ve had. I think that’s the key to going deep in May. Even when the second line came on tonight, they kept feeding passes and assists.”
Ten Cougars slotted a goal against West (4-4), satisfying the nine-goal mercy rule by the four-minute mark of the second quarter. Graham Myers tallied four goals and two assists, while Matej Roth scored three and dished as many assists.
Croatan was coming off a banner 10-9 overtime win over First Flight on the road Wednesday.
“We wondered how’d they come in after the First Flight game,” Benson said. “They came out with intensity and focus and got it done quickly tonight.”
The Patriots, who have lost four of their last five games after starting the season 3-0, were coming off a 10-8 heartbreaker of a loss to Swansboro on Wednesday.
With the loss, West dipped to fourth in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference at 0-4. Croatan is in first at 4-0.
“Croatan is the real deal, there’s no denying it,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “Their ball movement is impeccable. They have a good thing over there.”
West’s lone goal came from Holden Brown midway through the first quarter to cut into a 3-0 Croatan lead. The Patriots took six shots in the game.
“We couldn’t get much going on offense, but our defense played better than it did on Wednesday,” Almand said. “Our slides were great. You could hear them talking and calling them out. Their rotation and communication was significantly better.”
Almand complimented the Cougars’ offense, which relies on simple sets and allows speed, and occasionally, creativity on the part of the players.
“You can try to script an offense or yell from the sideline what you want done,” Benson said. “But at the end of the day, you have to give them room to make decisions in the moment. So, we give them sets and expectations, and we let them execute.”
The Cougars’ Brandon Pugh, Dain Sparks and Drew DeGeorge scored two goals apiece, while Asher Denham, Ethan Eifert, Tyler Oakes, Beau Boyd and Ryan Ferguson slotted one each.
Denham also tallied three assists, and Will Horrell and Ferguson had one each.
Croatan’s starting goalie, Jackson Griffing, made six saves before Davis Foxworth subbed in and made one save.
West goalie Erik Bleck made six saves amid a flurry of 31 Croatan shots.
Croatan will host Swansboro (4-2 overall) on Tuesday for its next match.
West will host First Flight (2-4) on Tuesday.
