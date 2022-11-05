HAVELOCK — At one point on Friday night in its first-round matchup with Croatan, the Havelock football team had six offensive plays and six total touchdowns.
The Rams held a 42-0 advantage in the 3A state playoff game with 10:15 left in the second quarter.
No. 4-seed Havelock (9-2) went on to earn a 67-7 victory to set up a rematch with No. 20-seed Jacksonville (6-4).
The Rams held off a furious Cardinals’ rally in the first matchup on Oct. 17 in a 36-34 thriller after taking a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Andrew Frazier scored on an 18-yard run on his team’s first offensive play against Croatan, Javonte Vereen scored from 25 yards out on the second, Frazier found William Hyman on a 50-yard scoring pass on the third, and Jalen Morgan scampered for 41 yards to paydirt on the fourth.
Jaiden Nesbit then returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown, and two offensive plays later on its next possession, Frazier hit Victor Steward for a 20-yard score to make it 42-0.
Frazier added a 14-yard rushing score, Zack Sharpe ran it in from 39 yards, and Vereen hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Frazier to round out the first-half scoring and make it 60-0 at the break.
Sharpe scored from 7 yards out in the third quarter.
Brayden Stephens got Croatan on the board late in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard, TD run.
No. 29-seed Croatan saw its season come to a close with a 4-7 record.
