OCEAN — The Croatan winter track and field teams swept their second straight meet Tuesday in a seven-team home event.
The boys had no equal on their side, accumulating a whopping 233.67 points. Swansboro was the runner-up with 77, followed by White Oak with 74.
The girls posted 131 points, followed by Swansboro with 98 and Dixon with 83.
The Cougars won nine events in the boys meet.
AJ Matas took the top spot in both the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (44-06).
Colten Rodriguez swept the 1,600-meter run (4:37) and 3,200 meters (10:25).
Croatan finished first in both the 1,600-meter relay (3:40) and 3,200-meter relay (8:55).
Other victors included Matthew Quispe in the 500 meters (1:09), James Wallace in the 1,000 (2:50) and Jack Daffron in the pole vault (11-0).
Second-place finishes included Ayden Tew (4-10) and Pierce Manhnke (4-10) in the high jump, Peyton Heath in the triple jump (34-09), Kenny Lombregia in the 500 meters (1:10), Will Rouse in the shot put (43-09) and Ben Futral in the pole vault (10-06).
Third-place finishes included Robbie Carlson in the 55 meters (6.91), Sean Manning in the 1,000 meters (3:01), Cooper Stephens in the 55-meter hurdles (8:84), Nate Boal in the 300 meters (41.95), Manhnke in the triple jump (34-03) and the 800-meter relay team (1:42).
The girls registered five wins.
Navaya Zales took the 1,000 meters in 3:03 with younger sister Ayla Zales following in 3:38 and teammate Ashley Kirkwood taking third in 3:44.
Cailin Ames won the shot put with a 31-0 push, followed by teammate Ashby Bleau at 26-11.
Ginger Hayden put up a 31-03.5 leap in the triple jump to grab the victory. Hayden took third in the long jump with a 15-05 tale of the tape.
Croatan also captured the 1,600-meter relay in 4:27 and the 3,200-meter relay in 10:30.
Alyssia Trigleth was the runner-up in the 300 meters in 45.81, followed by teammate Logan Besemer in 46.49.
Emilie Hayes placed third in the 1,600 meters in 6:16.
The Cougars claimed second in the 800-meter relay in 1:59 and finished third in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:50.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots placed fourth in each of the seven-team meets.
The girls scored 79 points, followed by White Oak with 61.
The boys produced 62.33 points, followed by Dixon with 53.
The girls earned two wins with Tyler Collins leaping 5-01 in the high jump and Grace Guilford running to a 1:24 time in the 500 meters.
West also took the 800-meter relay in 1:58 and claimed second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:33.
Hunter Guthrie gave the boys their top individual finish, taking second in the high jump with a 4-10 leap.
The 800-meter relay team also garnered a runner-up standing in 1:42.
The 1,600-meter relay team placed third in 3:56.
Noah Munden took third in the shot put with a 40-05 push, and Colton Ellis ended up third in the pole vault at 9-06.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners took sixth in both meets.
The girls scored 46 points, followed by Richlands with 12.
The boys tallied 35 points, followed by Richlands with 16.
Andralyn Livingston and Cece Johnson led the way for the girls.
Livingston won three events, taking the 55 meters in 7.29, the 300 meters in 45.70 and the long jump with a 16-07 leap.
Johnson was the runner-up in the long jump with a 15-09 leap and claimed third in the triple jump at 28-04.
Shaun Gagnon gave the boys their lone victory by taking first in the long jump with a 17-04 leap. He also ended up third in the 500 meters in 1:12.
William Sanchez took second in the 1,000 meters in 2:5, and finished third in the 1,600 meters in 5:01.
