HAVELOCK — The West Carteret boys basketball team boasted plenty of depth entering the season and showed it off in the last three games with a different player leading the team in scoring.
Shane Graves caught fire Friday at Havelock, going for a career-high 30 points in an 80-74 win as West captured its fourth consecutive game to improve to 4-1.
Graves scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Patriots rushed out to a comfortable 28-11 advantage. He added seven in the second quarter as the team enjoyed a 42-26 lead at halftime.
Havelock (0-2) outscored the visitors 48-38 in the second half to fight back and make it a two-possession game at the end.
Dylan McBride also produced a career-high night, putting up 17 points, including nine in the third quarter. He also pulled down six rebounds.
Jaxon Ellingsworth scored seven of his 11 points in the first quarter, and added seven rebounds and seven assists to his stat line.
Adam Cummings scored eight points, while Jamarion Montford had five points, six rebounds and three steals. Rob Cummings contributed five points and eight assists.
Javonte Vereen scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half for Havelock, while Braylon Cushinberry scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter. Julian Richards scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half.
The Rams went 15-for-20 from the foul line in the game, including 12-for-16 in the second half. West went 13-for-21 from the free-throw line in the contest, including 11-for-18 in the second half.
At home against New Bern, Ellingsworth and Montford led the way on the score sheet with 21 and 18 points, respectively. Ellingsworth, who leads the team with 15 points per game, also tallied six rebounds and two blocks.
Montford’s points total was a season high on top of a team-high seven rebounds and four steals.
Graves scored eight points, and Rob Cummings added seven.
West was commanding on the boards, out-rebounding the Bears 42-20.
New Bern had three players finish in double figures, including Will Brimmer with 19 points, Dramond Bryant with 15 and Daquan Pate with 12.
The Patriots will start next week on the road Tuesday at Pamlico County (2-1). They will host East Carteret (0-1) on Wednesday in a rematch from a 68-55 win in Beaufort on Tuesday.
Here are results of games:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret................ 28 14 17 21 - 80
Havelock........................ 11 15 21 27 - 74
WEST CARTERET (80) – Graves 30, McBride 17, Ellingsworth 11, A. Cummings 8, R. Cummings 5, Montford 5, Jones 2, Hester 2.
HAVELOCK (74) – Vereen 25, Richards 18, Taylor-Austin 13, Cushinberry 8, Steward 4, Manning 3, Moore 3.
---------------------------
VARSITY BOYS
New Bern......................... 9 14 15 18 - 56
West Carteret................. 20 21 11 16 - 68
NEW BERN (56) – Brimmer 19, Bryant 15, Pate 12, Frayer 5, Green 3, Harris 2
WEST CARTERET (68) – Ellingsworth 21, Montford 18, Graves 8, Cummings 7, Collins 4, Jones 4, McBride 4, Stack 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.