Sushi has been declared the winner of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Sensation brought in a 619.4-pound catch after 11 p.m. on Saturday night but the blue had apparent shark bites.
IGFA (International Game Fish Association) rules states “mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh” disqualifies a catch.
“The IGFA rule is very clear,” Big Rock emcee Tommy Bennett told the massive crowd that had gathered to see the weigh-in. “Out of respect for the crew of the Sensation and the other 270 boats fishing in the tournament, the rules committee of the Big Rock is going to meet and look at all of the evidence regarding this fish and make a decision.”
Bennett said the decision would be released Sunday morning via the Big Rock’s social media accounts.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the tournament released a statement that read “After careful deliberation and discussions between the Big Rock Rules Committee and Board of Directors with biologists from both NC State CMAST and NC Marine Fisheries biologists as well as an IGFA official, it was determined that Sensation’s 619.4lb blue marlin is disqualified due to mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal. It was deemed that the fish was mutilated before it was landed or boated and therefore it was disqualified.”
The statement noted the tournament was following IGFA rules regarding mutilated fish as outlined in Rule #23 in the Big Rock Official Rules.
It read “This decision is consistent with prior decisions made by the tournament in similar circumstances over the last 65 years.”
Sushi is in line to win a whopping $2.77 million of the tournament’s $5.85 million purse.
The Pirate’s Cove boat snatched the lead away from C-Student on Friday with a 484.5-pounder and Chasin’ A of Cayman Island moved into second place with a 489.7-pounder.
Chasin’ A is in line to win $412,262. C-Student stands to win $274,175 in prize money with its third-place fish.
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, remained unclaimed after six days of fishing.
Sensation would have netted the prize if its fish qualified, resulting in a purse of about $3.5 million.
Tournament officials announced that, new this year, the prize amount will roll over to next year if it isn’t claimed, potentially setting up a first-time $4 million winner.
A crowd numbering in the thousands gathered late Saturday night at Big Rock Landing hoping to see the thrill of victory but instead witnessed the agony of defeat.
The Sensation created an electric atmosphere on the final day of the tournament after fighting a blue marlin for six hours.
The near-midnight weigh-in quickly went sideways as Bennett went straight to the rule book after the blue was hoisted to the scale.
After telling the crowd the decision would be released Sunday morning via the Big Rock’s social media accounts, he then announced the unofficial weight of the fish at 619.4 pounds.
The Sensation crew erupted into celebration as soon as the “six hundred” left Bennett’s lips.
An impatient crowd that earlier had chanted “weigh that fish” and “what’s the weight” joined them in celebration.
