MOREHEAD CITY — Ask Macon Varner about his team’s prospects this season, and he shows the wisdom that comes from experiencing a tough campaign.
The West Carteret boys soccer squad started 3-0 last season and put up a 5-2-1 record before going 0-8-1 to finish the season, resulting in a 5-10-2 overall record and 1-8-1 mark in the league to finish last.
“Going into the season, I don’t know if I had high hopes, I won’t lie to you,” Varner said. “I don’t want to speak too soon, but I definitely have them now. I think we can do good things this season.”
The Patriots have started 3-0 for the third consecutive season, taking back-to-back 4-1 wins over Havelock and Washington and then earning a 1-0 victory over Currituck on Friday.
“It’s very promising looking,” Varner said. “I think we’ve improved a lot. I think a lot of the reason we are doing well is because of our team chemistry. We work well together on and off the field, and we move the ball very well.”
West fired out the gates with a 3-0 record two years ago when Varner started as a freshman. He ended up with two goals after a nervous beginning.
“I thought I would be on varsity, but I didn’t think I would start,” he said. “I was talking to one of the juniors at the time, and I told him, ‘I’m scared,’ and he told me ‘Don’t be scared, use that as energy.’ The second that first game started, I felt like ‘I’ve got this.’”
The Patriots went 10-8-1 overall and 5-5 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish third in a surprising performance that season.
Varner’s last goal in his freshman season came on Oct. 7, 2021 in a 3-1 win over White Oak. The next goal of his varsity career came in the season opener last week on Monday, Aug. 14 in a 4-1 victory over Havelock.
“That felt awesome,” Varner said. “I’ve never been the type of player to score a lot, so when I do, it is a special moment.”
The Patriots struggled in 2022, dropping by five overall wins and four conference wins from the previous year. Personnel losses, injuries and illness sent the season sideways. Varner dealt with a lingering ankle injury and sickness and said he felt healthy for only the first half dozen games or so.
“I was ready for my sophomore year, but everything that could have gone wrong went wrong,” he said. “It tarnished the season, but at the same time, I wanted to be a leader on the team and show positivity, and I think it is going to pay off.”
This year’s team hit the ground running after playing plenty of pickup ball in the offseason.
Varner has proven to be one of the stronger players on the team, taking the ball from opposing players and controlling the tempo. After playing midfield as a freshman, he’s moved to fullback.
“I like moving forward,” he said. “That is where I would play at the next level, so it’s enjoyable to me. You get a little taste of everything.”
After giving little thought to playing soccer in college, Varner reported it’s something he’s spent considerable mental energy on over the past few months.
“The more I think about it, I think I can do it,” he said. “I can play college soccer. I think it is something I really want to do.”
A standout student with a 3.6 GPA, he’s considering studying psychology or business in college.
Here are a few of Varner’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Spider-Man 2.”
Favorite TV Show: “Suits.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: J. Cole.
Favorite Song: “January 28th” by J. Cole.
Favorite Book: “The Darkest Path” by Jeff Hirsch.
Favorite Team: Manchester United.
Favorite Athlete: Kevin De Bruyne.
Favorite Vacation: Camping in the mountains with my dad.
Favorite Hobby: Working out.
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Quote: “In the end, everything will be okay. If it’s not okay, it’s not yet the end.” – Fernando Sabino
Favorite Food: Strawberries.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Panera Bread.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning a U-19 soccer tournament with my best friend on a club team that hadn’t had a practice yet.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Meredith Ramsey.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Lobb pass balls with my friend Ryan Duncan across the field.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Boovisuals.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Juice WRLD, J. Cole, Albert Einstein, George Washington and John Varner.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Landon Mann, Ryan Duncan, Beckett Wood, Cutler Newman, Winslow Richardson and coach Noah Lewis.
Items For A Deserted Island: Flare, peaches, lighter, fishing rod, blanket.
