MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer team is still without a loss on its record after going 1-0-1 over the weekend.
The Patriots (2-0-1) beat East Duplin 2-1 on Friday and tied Southwest Onslow 1-1 on Saturday. They opened their season on Feb. 28 with a 2-1 tilt over Havelock.
Both goals in the Southwest tie came in the second half. The Stallions (1-0-1) got their goal from Ashley Bowling, while West’s scorer was Aubrey McCall on a penalty kick.
In the win over East Duplin, the two Patriot goals came from Sam Huber and Sarah Dale. There was no other scoring information from either game.
Up next for West are two neutral-site games this weekend. It will play Raleigh Charter on Friday and battle Southern Nash on Saturday.
