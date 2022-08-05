BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys soccer team will need to find half a dozen new starters this season.
The Mariners lost four-year players Logan Pilcher and Evan Fullwood, as well as Taggert Malone to graduation.
Three players chose to play football this season. Those include last year’s leading scorers Jacob Nelson and Charles Matheka, as well as Jaedon Watson.
Defender Jacob “Jake” Taylor was one of four East students who died in a plane crash off Drum Inlet in February.
“We’ve lost quite a bit,” said Antonio Diaz as he enters his 18th season as coach. “It’s a completely different mix this year because of the players that aren’t with us. We’re figuring out positions and starters. It will take a while, a couple of weeks.”
Those players were on the field last season when East won its first state playoff game since 2016. The team had gone 2-8-1 in the regular season with both victories coming over a winless Lejeune squad.
The Mariners haven’t finished above .500 since 2016 and haven’t won more than five games in a season in the final five campaigns. They are 9-40-2 over the past four seasons.
Nelson accounted for two goals in the 3-2 playoff win over Farmville Central, and Matheka scored the other.
“Up top, Jacob (Nelson) and Charles scored most of our goals,” Diaz said. “We knew we had Jacob temporarily. We were appreciative he played with us while he was injured, but he’s back to 100%. And Charles wanted to play football too.”
There is some talent back from last year’s second-round playoff squad.
Keeper Wyatt Nowacek bailed out his team time and again against Farmville Central, coming up with five saves in the first 26 minutes of play. Defenders Chris Herrera-Alvarado and Liam Harding also stood out on the backline.
The defense looks to be the strength again for the 18-player roster with those three back, as well as Cale Guthrie, and Trey Austin who is back after taking off the junior season.
“We will try to build the team from the back up,” Diaz said. “We’re glad to have Trey back. From what he has shown, he is ready to play and going to be a good asset for us.”
Other potential starters include Jacob Mackey, Isaac Mackey, Nate Bennett and Kevin Sanchez.
“We have big question marks this season, but I’m excited about our potential, talent and athleticism,” Diaz said. “They are enthusiastic and working hard. We’ll see how they gel and find their strengths.”
The Mariners will begin the season at home on Monday, Aug. 22 versus West Carteret.
