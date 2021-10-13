KERNERSVILLE — The West Carteret girls cross country team took fourth on Saturday in the NCRunners Elite XC Invitational.
The Patriots scored 118 points in the 13-team invitational race. The N.C. School of Science and Math scored 41 to outrun Durham School of the Arts with 100 and Community School of Davidson with 106.
“The girls team had a great showing,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “Three girls had season-best performances, and two had PRs (personal records). The girls team is definitely trending in a positive direction as we head into the conference championship and regionals.”
West’s Eliza Craig Parker just missed out on a top-10 finish in the 112-runner meet, timing in at 20 minutes, 43 seconds to claim 11th.
Teammate Sara Windsor took 21st in 22:11, and Bella Counts was 33rd in 22:43.
“Eliza Craig did great” Lewis said. “It was her second-fastest race of the season. She got out fast and just missed the top 10. Bella has also been coming on strong in the last couple of weeks. She has been No. 4 all season, but she is closing the gap on our No. 3.”
Ryan Germain placed 51st in 23:26, followed by Elaina Sherline in 55th in 23:39, Caroline Dickinson in 66th in 24:27, and Tyler Collins in 92nd in 26:14.
The boys took 17th out of 22 teams in its invitational race.
Chance McCubbin finished 49th in the 175-runner meet, clocking in at 18:41 to break 19 minutes for the first time. Hunter Guthrie grabbed the 68th spot in 19:07, followed by Seth Nelson, 102nd, 20:03; Carter Bass, 116th, 20:27; Landon Gray, 129th, 20:50; Ford Jenkins, 143rd, 21:29; Sandlin Nowell, 149th, 21:36; and Riley Kay, 153rd, 21:51.
“The boys team really benefited from this race,” Lewis said. “We are young. We took three freshmen and a sophomore who have never been on this course or raced at this level. We had five boys get PRs. This was a great experience, and I'm hoping it will be one that will open their eyes to what elite level running looks like. Our top 10 only has one senior, so performances like this are going to build confidence in our younger runners.”
