OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team will bring back a wealth of experience and production into a new season with lots of limitations.
The Cougars, coming off a 14-6-2 overall finish in 2019 and 12-2 record in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, bring back five of their top seven scorers and their starting keeper for 2021.
The season is beginning much later than the traditional August start for boys soccer, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, masks will be required and social distance will be a priority.
“They’re doing well with it so far, but they’re not happy about it, obviously,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “And I understand the need for a mask, but soccer is way too high of a cardio sport to try and wear it. I’m just excited to play, especially with the way things have been working.”
Slater is returning for his 14th year with the program, joined by assistant coaches Paul Payne and Jerry Simonette.
It has been more than a year since the last boys season wrapped up, but the head coach was happy to see conditioning hadn’t taken a dip.
“No complaints there,” he said. “It’s a pretty active group, so it wasn’t a big concern. We do have some kids new to the program who don’t know right away what needs to be done to be ready to show up, but they’re doing what needs to be done now.”
There are 27 players to split between varsity and jayvee squads. Numbers are down for every program in the state, as players and parents grapple with the ongoing pandemic and its impact on athletics.
“We’re losing numbers for all sorts of reasons across the board.”
Slater said. “And we have a small senior class, which makes everyone else move up. We graduated 11 seniors, a very solid group. But there’s a lot of playing time and experience coming back.”
The Cougars have three seniors – Ryan Lindsey, Travis Garner-McGraw and keeper Alex Erickson – and are returning a strong junior class, highlighted by leading scorer Garrett Boucher who had 24 goals and six assists last season. Garner-McGraw is back after tallying 20 goals and four assists as a junior, while Eli Simonette returns after a sophomore season with nine goals and four assists.
Erickson tallied 56 saves and sported a 70 percent save rate last season.
One player will be sorely missed this year, Hayden Crow, who died in 2020 just before the end of his junior year. He scored 11 goals and added three assists, but his biggest asset was his positive energy.
“Losing Hayden is rough,” Slater said. “He was such a happy kid and a bright influence wherever he went.”
With so many pieces back, the Cougars are in line to have another successful season, but Slater is leaving empirical goals at the door in light of the health risks.
“We want to stay healthy, obviously,” he said. “We’ve talked to the boys about being more aware when they’re out and about. We haven’t set any playing goals. It’s really just been ‘Can we show up every day, work hard and play healthy.’”
Soccer is used to sharing a field with football during the fall, but this year, it will share with boys and girls lacrosse at the outset, and then with football in one month. The girls soccer season will also begin March 1, two weeks before the end of the boys’ regular season. Slater coaches both the boys and girls squads at Croatan.
“The state is not looking out for the best interest of anyone, it feels like,” he said. “They’re going to overlap boys and girls soccer when a lot of coaches coach both teams, and then they’re going to run lacrosse at the same time. There’s so many lacrosse programs that use athletes from other sports, so now those programs are going to struggle and aren’t going to have a team.”
Croatan will start the season Monday with a home contest against West Carteret. It will be its only nonconference game before jumping right into 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play.
