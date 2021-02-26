JACKSONVILLE — Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley took a big risk Thursday night, and it paid off.
After using strictly man-to-man defense and holding East Duplin to just 16 points in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, his defense employed a 2-3 zone for the entire second-round matchup with Southwest Onslow.
The gamble paid off, as the No. 14-seeded Cougars (13-2) defeated No. 6 Southwest Onslow 48-36.
It was a perfectly-timed rebuttal to Croatan’s two regular season losses to the Stallions (11-2) in 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play.
“It was awesome,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We played in a 2-3 zone the entire game. After East Duplin, you’d think, ‘Well, we have to play man-to-man tonight. But we took that risk and used our zone to hold a team that averages (60.2) points per game to 36.”
Croatan moved on to play Saturday at No. 2 McMichael (5-8), a top-seeded team despite a sub-.500 record. The Phoenix placed sixth in the 2A/3A Mid-State Athletic Conference. They also didn’t have to play the second round as No. 10 St. Pauls (14-0) found out Thursday morning it would be forced to go into quarantine and miss the remainder of the playoffs. See results of the game versus McMichael in the Wednesday edition.
The winner of the game Saturday will play in the regional final on Tuesday against either No. 5 Randleman (12-3) or No. 9 Farmville Central (12-0).
“Our girls believe,” Gurley said. “I told them, ‘We have a path to a state championship game. I can see it.’ We better be locked in and ready.”
The Cougars’ standout season is particularly impressive considering they graduated four starters from last season, including lead scorer Kelly Hagerty. Last year’s squad also reached the third round of the playoffs.
“I’m so proud of them,” Gurley said. “I didn’t know exactly what to expect from this team. I knew we had experience – this team will have played six playoff games in two years.”
Senior Haley Cousins led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points, followed by 11 from Logan Howard and seven apiece from Mia Raynor and Ginger Hayden.
Croatan only managed 31 and 32 points in the first two games against Southwest Onslow. On Thursday, it answered bucket for bucket before taking a comfortable lead in the second half.
“We had a 10-point cushion for most of the game until late in the fourth quarter,” Gurley said. “They were shooting threes from NBA distance. They hit a few and cut it to eight and I got a little worried, but we went on another 4-0 run and that was it.”
The 48 points scored was Croatan’s third-most of the season, and the two highest-scoring games both came against Dixon (0-13).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan.....................................11 16 9 12 - 48
SW Onslow............................... 11 5 7 13 - 36
CROATAN (48) – Cousins 15, Howard 11, Hayden 7, Raynor 7, Rogers 4, Harvey 2, Underwood 2.
SOUTHWEST ONSLOW (36) – Pollock 11, Yam. Hardison 9, Yan. Hardison 6, Reid 5, Thomas 3, Webb 2.
