HOLLY SPRINGS — The Marlins got back to their winning ways Thursday night with a 7-5 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders.
Morehead City had a four-game winning streak end Wednesday with a 5-4 loss to the Asheboro Zookeepers.
The Fish took their fourth consecutive victory on Monday thanks to a 6-1 triumph over the Peninsula Pilots.
They now sport the best overall record in the Coastal Plain League with a 24-8 mark and are 6-2 in the second half.
Colton Becker (Morehead State) opened the scoring versus the Salamanders (17-15 overall, 3-5 second half) with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Jase Felker (Kentucky) followed with a two-run, line-drive home run to push the lead to 3-0.
Holly Springs answered back with three runs to even the game in the bottom of the third.
It didn’t take the visitors long to retake the lead with Becker delivering his second sacrifice fly of the night in the fourth inning to put his team ahead 4-3.
After the fifth inning, the game went into a lightning delay for approximately 35 minutes. Once play resumed, Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) lit up the sky himself with a solo blast to left field, marking his third straight game with a home run.
The Fish extended their lead to 7-3 in the eighth inning thanks to an error by the Salamanders.
The home team tagged Marlins’ reliever Robbie Cowie (Catawba) for two runs in the bottom of the inning to trim the deficit to 7-5.
Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State) and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) came on in the ninth to shut the door, preserving the victory and sending their team back home with a win.
------------------
Morehead City took part yet again in a one-run game against the Zookeepers and this time ended up on the losing end in a 5-4 setback.
Asheboro continued its recent surge. After producing the worst record in the CPL with a 3-20 mark in the first half, it is currently 6-2 in the second half.
The visitors struck first with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, but Morehead City answered right back with three runs of its own in large part because of the bottom of the lineup.
Eighth and ninth hitters, Braeden O’Shaugnessy (Youngstown State) and Becker, both picked up RBIs in the inning.
Leading 3-2 in the top of the seventh, the Zookeepers exploded for three runs off CPL All-Star reliever Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville). Fellow All-Star Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) knotted the game at 3-3 with an RBI before leadoff batter Ryan Waldschmidt (Charleston Southern) hit a go-ahead two-run blast.
Miller answered back with a solo big fly of his own to trim the deficit to one.
Asheboro was able to keep the Marlins scoreless in the final two frames to decide the game.
------------------
The Fish provided their own fireworks on the Fourth of July with a 6-1 victory over the Pilots.
Morehead City starting pitcher Jack Hodgins (Hendrix) provided five innings of one-run ball and exited the game with Peninsula leading 1-0.
In the top of the sixth, Luke Powell (Cal State Northridge) accounted for two runs, driving in Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) with a triple and then scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
The Marlins added to their lead in the eighth inning thanks to a Miller solo home run and another wild pitch unleashed by the Pilots bullpen.
Rogers contributed to the explosion with his first home run of the season in the ninth inning to pad the lead.
Reese Wissinger (Southeastern) finished things off in the ninth, posting a scoreless frame to complete the 6-1 win.
The Marlins will travel to Peninsula on Saturday before taking a break for the CPL All-Star Game and then return to action on Wednesday with another road game versus the Pilots.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins..…........030 102 010 - 7 11 0
Salamanders....003 020 000 - 5 8 2
WP – Wehrle
LP – Copeland
S – Hickey
Marlins leading hitters: Maners 2-2, 2 runs; Becker 2-2, 2 RBI; Felker 2-4 (HR), 2 RBI, run; Z. Miller 2-5, 2 runs; O’Shaughnessy 1-3, run; B. Miller 1-5 (HR), RBI, run; Rogers 1-5.
Salamanders leading hitters: Carriere 2-4, 2 runs; Denning 1-2, 2 runs; Troutman 1-3, run; Osuna 1-4, RBI; Clifford 1-4, RBI; Hoefner 1-4; Stewart 1-5 (2B), 2 RBI.
------------------
Team R H E
Zookeepers....010 100 300 - 5 7 1
Marlins..…......030 000 100 - 4 10 0
WP – Maynard
LP – Aich
S – Smith
Zookeepers leading hitters: Tyndall 2-3 (HR), RBI, run; Youngblood 2-4, RBI, run; Pendergast 1-2, RBI, run; McKay 1-3; Waldschmidt 1-5 (HR), 2 RBI, run.
Marlins leading hitters: Campbell 3-4 (2B), run; O’Shaughnessy 2-3 (2B), RBI, run; Becker 1-4, RBI; Felker 1-4, run; Powell 1-4; B. Miller 1-5 (HR), RBI, run; McGowan 1-5.
------------------
Team R H E
Pilots………...000 002 022 - 6 10 1
Marlins..…...000 100 000 - 1 3 1
WP – Hodgins
LP – Morgan
Pilots leading hitters: Stanford 1-3; Hannahs 1-3; Robertson 1-4;
Marlins leading hitters: Rogers 3-3 (HR), 2 RBI, 3 runs; Powell 3-4 (2B), RBI, run; B. Miller 2-5 (HR), RBI, 2 runs; Felker 1-4; Becker 1-4.
