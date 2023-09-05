OCEAN — East Carteret faced first-and-goal at the 6-yard line with 1:18 left in the game Friday night in its football game with Croatan.
The way the Cougars played defense over the next four downs, you would have thought they were protecting a one-point lead.
Instead, they were up 25.
“At that point, we knew we were going to win, but it was about pride, not letting them get the first score on us,” Coleman Davis said.
The Croatan defense entered the game with back-to-back shutouts over Washington and Pamlico, defeating the Pam Pack 21-6 – the lone score came on a kickoff return – and capturing a 25-0 win over Pamlico.
The shutout streak reached 12 quarters Friday night in the 25-0 victory over the Mariners. East picked up three yards on the first play on first-and-goal at the 6-yard line, but was stuffed on second and third down and sacked on fourth.
“That was awesome,” Davis said. “We made a couple of big plays when they got to the 5. We were like, ‘We have to stop them. We can’t let them score on us.’ We were all thinking the same thing, that if they scored on us, that was just as bad as a loss.”
Davis has done his part so far this season.
The junior free safety has registered interceptions in two straight games. He also has two pass breakups. Those are impressive numbers considering Croatan’s opponents haven’t thrown the ball much.
If only they would.
“I’d love for them to throw it, because I feel like we have a pretty good pass defense with Max Cardona, Easton Taylor, Adyn De Ley, Hayden Lynk,” Davis said. “It would be cool, but I like stopping the run too. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better in the last few weeks coming downhill.”
Davis credited the work of new defensive coordinator Bobby Cieslak for the team’s newfound success on that side of the ball.
“It’s a complex scheme, and it’ll take years to fully get it down” he said. “I think we’ve done a decent job getting used to it on the fly. We’re going to get better in the next couple of weeks as we continue to learn it.”
Not the biggest player on the field, Davis reported he relies more on finesse and his football IQ to get in the right position and put himself in a spot to make big plays.
“I’ve just been making reads, making plays, watching film,” he said. “You know what they are going to do before they do it, so it helps to get you in position. I’m just happy to be a part of the defense.”
A transfer from Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, Davis shines even brighter in the classroom where he sports a 4.56 GPA and ranks second in his class.
His defensive play is impressive considering he didn’t play much on that side of the ball as a sophomore. He instead focused his time at quarterback.
“They wanted to keep me on offense, and this year, it’s been both ways all of the time,” he said. “I think there are a lot of similarities. I’m reading a lot of different plays, making calls, similar to quarterback.”
Davis threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore to go with 208 rushing yards and three rushing scores. Croatan went 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league.
Members of the team were determined to not produce the same record this season.
“We had to make a change, our mindset, our attitude,” Davis said. “We have to have pride as a program. That was a big part of the win over East Carteret. We didn’t want to let them get the first score on us and not let them get their first points of the season on us.”
The Mariners had failed to score a point going into the contest.
Splitting time with Taylor at quarterback this season, Davis has thrown for 41 yards and a touchdown, to go with 62 rushing yards and a touchdown.
And while the defense has shined, the offense has struggled some, failing to score more than 21 points in a game this year. The Cougars hit that point total in the first two games – they had a safety versus Pamlico – and scored just 17 against East with nine points coming on a safety and kickoff return.
“We have to clean up a lot of the inefficiencies,” Davis said. “Once we get it cleaned up, the fumbles, the penalties, we can be dangerous. All 11 guys have to be on the same page.”
Here are a few of Davis’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Remember the Titans.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Office.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Zach Bryan or Brandon Lake.
Favorite Song: “Nobody” by Matthew West.
Favorite Book: “The Bible.”
Favorite Team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite Athlete: Troy Polamalu.
Favorite Vacation: “Stay home at the beach.”
Favorite Hobby: Fishing.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “It’s not about what you are capable of, it’s about what you are willing to do.” – Mike Tomlin.
Favorite Food: Chicken wings.
Favorite Drink: Milk.
Favorite Restaurant: Rucker Johns.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Keeping East Carteret out of the end zone on their final drive after they got within the 5-yard line to secure the 25-0 shutout last week.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Patrick Ventre.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music and focusing up before games.”
Favorite Website/App: Spotify.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: NFL Memes.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jesus, George Washington, Troy Polamalu, Tom Brady and Michael Jordan.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Caleb Davis, Easton Taylor, Christian Taylor, Matthew Quispe, Weston Thomas and coach Chuck Colborn.
Items For A Deserted Island: A football, a tent, a shotgun, shells and a water filter.
