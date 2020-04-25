beaufort — East Carteret was one of eight high schools in the state honored Thursday by the N.C. High School Athletic Association with a Commissioner’s Cup for community service in the 2019-2020 school year.
Through a partnership with the school’s booster club, the board of education and the sheriff’s department, the athletic department helped with raising donations and organizing the OI Kids Weekend for students in the neighboring community of Ocracoke Island.
In September 2019, Hurricane Dorian ravaged Ocracoke School. Recognizing students from Ocracoke had been displaced from their homes and schools, East provided a fun getaway for 91 students in grades 6-12.
Each Commissioner Cup school will receive a $1,000 stipend for their respective athletic programs.
“It was a tremendous weekend,” said Tod Morgan, who was the East athletic director at the time. He is now the principal at Jones Senior High School.
“I will remember it for the rest of my life, just to be a small part of it,” Morgan said.
The weekend held special significance for the man who also served as the girls basketball coach, boys basketball coach and golf coach at East. He began his career in 1994 at Ocracoke as the athletic director and boys basketball coach.
“It was old home week for me,” Morgan said. “It really meant a lot. I was really proud of it because it was quite a thing. There were a lot of folks involved.”
East basketball player Bennie Brooks came up with the idea to help the Ocracoke students in some way and Assistant Principal Juanita Russell, Booster Club President Allison Struyk and Morgan came up with the idea for the weekend.
The kids arrived at East after taking the morning ferry on a Friday and spent the day playing basketball and cornhole and enjoying art and music classes. In the evening, they attended a soccer match involving East and West Carteret.
They spent that Friday and Saturday night at Camp Albemarle.
They also enjoyed time at Battle Works Tactical Laser Tag and Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, Professor Hacker’s Lost Treasure Golf & Raceway in Salter Path, the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores, and an ice cream party at 34° North Restaurant in Beaufort.
“They had a lot of fun,” Morgan said. “They were worn out. That was part of the plan. We figured they would run us ragged nights at Camp Albemarle if we didn’t wear them out. That certainly helped out the chaperones. It worked out well.”
They left that Sunday afternoon but not before a shopping spree with a $200 gift card at Walmart and $100 gift card at Rack Room Shoes. The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament donated $18,400 to help with those purchases.
“They went home with plastic bins full of stuff thanks to Big Rock,” Morgan said.
Morgan said there were too many sponsors and too many people to thank.
“We had a big team,” he said. “People like Allison, Juanita, Frankie Fulcher, Tabbie Nance. There were so many of them. It was no small undertaking with 91 kids. It was a great outpouring of support from our community, and we created a lifetime of memories that weekend.”
