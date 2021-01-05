MOREHEAD CITY — The year 2020 was a notorious one for prep sports, challenging schedules, habits and perspectives.
From seasons at the beginning getting cut short to seasons at the end riddled in doubt, the county’s athletes and coaches struggled through the muck and the mire of a sports-hampered year.
The News-Times reached out to students-athletes and coaches at all three county public high schools, getting responses from nine student-athletes and five coaches. Below is a question-and-answer conversation with them about last year’s impact on their habits and frame of mind.
Those student-athletes and coaches are: West Carteret wrestling seniors Josh Henderson and Jacob Bennett and junior Hiroki Cruz; East Carteret volleyball junior Christa Golden; East softball 2020 alum Sara Simpson and sophomores Sabrina Honeycutt and Savannah Oden; West swimming senior Chase Morrow and junior Braxton Morris; East soccer coach Antonio Diaz, Croatan wrestling coach David Perry, West cross country coach Shelton Mayo, West swim coach Taylor Wilson and East volleyball coach Mickey Putnam.
What lesson(s) did you learn in 2020?
Sara Simpson: “Anything and everything can be taken away from you in a split second. I also learned that you need to cherish the times you have playing sports because you never know when you’re going to step off the field for the last time.”
Chase Morrow: “You won’t make it anywhere in life without hard work.”
Josh Henderson: “To make the best out of a bad situation and how to articulate my needs as a captain and teammate.”
Christa Golden: “Never take anything for granted. Family times is always important, and you never know what you have until it is gone.”
Hiroki Cruz: “More perseverance from dealing with a series of illnesses in 2020, which dropped my performance. Whether or not I was sick, it didn’t matter on the mat, so I had to learn to deal with it and keep moving forward.”
Savannah Oden: “Not to take things for granted because things can change so quickly. We went from playing a game on March 12 to being out of school for the rest of the school year with no sports on March l3.”
Jacob Bennett: “Never take for granted any sport you play. Having a shortened season for wrestling really showed me to take advantage of any time I have to better myself in sports or in things I love doing.”
Sabrina Honeycutt: “To cherish your family, spend as much time with them as possible and let them know how much you appreciate them.”
David Perry: “That we all need to be flexible and look out for everyone, even if it makes things harder on us.”
Taylor Wilson: “The world will keep spinning. So be the best person you can be for yourself and others. But take a second to unwind and relax.”
What was your best memory of 2020?
Sara Simpson: “Graduating with all of my friends and getting to have senior night for softball.”
Antonio Diaz: “Every time I could spend time outside, especially on the beach. Those were always much-needed relaxing moments. On a professional level, being able to have at least some students in the classroom.”
Savannah Oden: “Playing my first year of high school softball and getting to pitch for the jayvee team.”
Taylor Wilson: “Seeing the sweet faces of my swimmers after eight months of working from home. COVID-19 took my smell, so I couldn’t breathe in that familiar smell of chlorine, but I sure loved hearing that water splash around.”
Sabrina Honeycutt: “My mom's birthday, a week after school shut down because of COVID-19. I spent the night at my friend’s house to make her a birthday cake, and she loved it. We decorated it with her favorite flowers and designs.”
Christa Golden: “Getting to play volleyball, even though we have to wear masks.”
Hiroki Cruz: “When our team won the conference tournament after it was very close to the wire and seeing that all the work our team put in in the room paying off at the end of the season.”
What was your worst memory of 2020?
Hiroki Cruz: “The realization that my season was over after my second loss at regionals in February.”
Jacob Bennett: “The news that all sports were going to be canceled or delayed for the 2020 season.”
David Perry: “Watching a customer in a furniture store being rude to the sales rep and storming out because she asked him to wear a mask. Also, losing so many lives to COVID-19 related illnesses.”
Christa Golden: “My grandma having to go to the hospital due to COVID-19 and possibly not making it out.”
Antonio Diaz: “Losing my father. He died in February.”
Sara Simpson: “Sitting at my house and hearing that our softball season and school year was absolutely over for good.”
Do you think you took things for granted before 2020 and will it cause you to appreciate things more in 2021?
Sabrina Honeycutt: “I definitely took things for granted before 2020. This is the first year that we won’t have Christmas with our Mom and Papa. Papa has been battling cancer for the past 2-3 months, and he won’t be able to come home for Christmas. Mom is also in the hospital with him to support and help him through his treatments and physical therapy.”
Christa Golden: “Yes, I think I took things for granted before 2020 because I never imagined life could be like this. I will appreciate things more because you never know when something you enjoy can be taken away from you in a short amount of time.”
Josh Henderson: “Absolutely, I certainly took many things for granted in 2020, especially the freedom to go to the gym as I pleased and work on my strength for wrestling. Instead, I was forced to improvise. In 2021, I certainly plan to be more appreciative of my situation and the blessings I am given.”
Taylor Wilson: “I absolutely appreciate things more. I love coaching swimming, but facing the possibility of not having a season this year gave me a whole new perspective. I am thankful for every practice and every meet we get to participate in.”
Hiroki Cruz: “Yes, I took the amazing support system of my coaches and teammates for granted before the 2020 pandemic hit, and it made me realize just how much I relied on them. It will definitely make me appreciate it more when the next season comes and I am able to practice with them again.”
Braxton Morris: “Not practicing made me feel lazy and bored a lot, so I will for sure appreciate going more when we are allowed.”
Chase Morrow: “Yes, it is now hard to remember what life was like before the pandemic.”
What change(s) did you make in 2020 that you’ll keep in the future?
Christa Golden: “My perspective and outlook on the life I live. I will no longer take things for granted based on how this year has went.”
Shelton Mayo: “Washing hands more and using more hand sanitizer. It has been such a habit that I do not feel like I will go back.”
Braxton Morris: “Practicing later in the night when less people were there.”
Hiroki Cruz: “Making sure there is a healthy balance between my weight and performance.”
Savannah Oden: “Treating every game like it’s my last and giving every game my all.”
David Perry: “Cutting back the amount of matches we do in a season. I think the idea of a shorter season wasn’t that bad after all.”
Taylor Wilson: “Reordering my priorities to put family first and knowing the rest will fall into place.”
What did you do to stay healthy physically and mentally in 2020?
Jacob Bennett: “One of the best things I did to keep myself on track throughout this pandemic was to constantly stay focused on the overall goals I had at the end of senior year.”
Braxton Morris: “I had to go swim and work out on my own to keep in shape.”
David Perry: “Started stretching and doing push-ups at the house. I actually feel better than I have in several years. Mentally, I have been spending a lot of quality time with my family.”
Mickey Putnam: “Purchased an exercise bike, borrowed some dumbbells from a friend that were way too heavy and then eventually got some weights for my birthday so I could continue to work out at home. I spent a lot of time outside and doing projects on the home we purchased last year. It was a good way to stay busy even though I am not great at DIY.”
Hiroki Cruz: “I tried to keep up a routine of doing calisthenics every day for my physical health and started a little business to keep my mind working.”
Chase Morrow: “Surfed, swam, mountain biked and many others to help me clear my mind and keep fit.”
Josh Henderson: “In regards to physical health, I did rigorous physical training 6-7 times a week at least, whether it be in the gym lifting weights, running or wrestling at home. With respect to mental health, I spent a lot of time reading books to further my intellect in whatever way possible.”
Christa Golden: “Some working out around my house and trying to not let my weight catch up to me. To keep my mental health up, I attended church, prayed really hard and tried to stay positive no matter what was thrown at me or my family.
Antonio Diaz: “Healthier diet, exercising, spending time outdoors, even if it was just my house patio. Emotionally, being able to spend time with my fiancé helped too. We helped, supported and motivated each other tremendously, trying to stay positive.”
What did you do with the time usually spent watching sports during the first few months of the pandemic?
Braxton Morris: “Mostly rested and took time to lessen the workload and stress and help my muscles feel better.”
Mickey Putnam: “We never had a time in my house where we didn't watch sports. If nothing was on live and there were no high school or college games, then we watched reruns of old baseball, football and basketball games on YouTube.”
Christa Golden: “During the first few months of the pandemic, instead of getting to watch sports, I would watch games on YouTube”
Antonio Diaz: “Admittedly, thanks to YouTube, I kept watching sports through taped games, documentary and interviews. There was nothing new until the early summer when European soccer resumed. Then, I watched as many soccer games as I could. I really missed it.”
Shelton Mayo: “Got into the stock market and learned a lot and made some investments.”
Hiroki Cruz: “Worked out and researched more into different sources of income like stocks and real estate that would allow me to not be financially tied down in my decisions later in life.”
David Perry: “Lots of Netflix and family game time.”
What is the thing you’re most looking forward to in 2021 (or whenever normal returns)?
David Perry: “Not having to wear a mask and worry about social distancing.”
Jacob Bennett: “Athletes getting back on track, allowing there to be more overall competition with any sport as things slowly come back to normal. Ever since the pandemic hit, a lot of athletes have been slacking and not striving to reach their full potential in the sports they love playing.”
Mickey Putnam: “Actually being able to build the volleyball program by hosting a summer camp for middle and elementary students, and doing more offseason workouts where we can improve our physical fitness, like increasing our vertical jump, improving our speed, etc.”
Braxton Morris: “Getting more time with teammates and going to events together.”
Shelton Mayo: “Visiting my mom and dad’s house and hanging out with them. We have not seen them since COVID-19 hit due to their weak immune systems. Also, the big cross country invitationals and the sounds of a real meet with the cannons at Fort Macon and the bus rides and stops for food together with the team.”
Josh Henderson: “Starting the next chapter of my life with college.”
Sara Simpson: “Vacations that we couldn’t take last year, and maybe getting to go to college normally.”
Christa Golden: “When things become back to normal is not having to wear a mask and getting back to normal in sports.”
Taylor Wilson: “Giving my students and athletes the biggest non-socially distanced hug.”
Sabrina Honeycutt: “The ability to see and talk to family/people without having to have boundaries.”
