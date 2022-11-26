MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret came up just a few points shy of first place in its annual Beach Brawl wrestling tournament on Nov. 19.
The Patriots had seven grapplers wrestling in the finals and two more wrestling for third place to finish with 142 points.
West Brunswick won the competition with 149.5 points.
East Carteret also attended the eight-team tournament and placed eighth with 49 points.
Topsail placed third with 138.5 points, White Oak fourth with 107, Pamlico County fifth with 85, North Brunswick sixth with 73 and Jacksonville seventh with 65.
West finished the competition with three champions among Dylan Shirley at 138 pounds, Lamar Teel at 170 and Joshua Knipe at 220.
Teel and Knipe both wrestled county opponents for their titles.
Knipe wrestled East’s Daniel White for the full six minutes, winning by a 2-0 decision with a takedown in the first period.
Both wrestlers are returning state qualifiers after Knipe placed second in the 3A east regional tournament last season and White third in the 2A east.
Knipe reached the final after he won 2-1 decision over Gavin Wolfe of White Oak and a 6-2 decision over West Brunswick’s Christian Hardy.
White pinned his way to the finals, first in 40 seconds over Randylee Holt of North Brunswick and then in 1:23 over Pamlico’s Tyler Stevens.
Teel drew a matchup with the Mariners’ Nery Resendiz-Garcia, pinning him in 3:19 to win his weight division’s championship. Teel had a bye in the first round of the bracket and pinned White Oak’s Jayden Nickleberry in 56 seconds to reach the finals.
Resendiz-Garcia reached the finals after he pinned Jack Matistic of Topsail in 2:33 and put Noah Borton of West Brunswick to the mat in 2:27.
Shirley only needed to wrestle twice to earn his 138-pound title. He reached the finals with a 1:29 pin of Topsail’s Donovan Gunn and then he put a bow on his day with a 1:34 pin of White Oak’s Micaiden Meadows in the finals.
The Patriots had four other wrestlers in the finals who finished second in their weight division.
Those were Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler Oxford at 126, Nathan Hughes at 160 and Ashton McRoberts at 182.
Only Oxford wasn’t pinned in his match, losing by 10-2 major decision to Luke Connick of West Brunswick
Hughes had the toughest draw, facing White Oak returning state qualifier Drache Gooch who placed third in his division last season. Hughes hung on until the 1:36 mark of the first period.
Craig was pinned in 3:17 by Maxwell Davis of Jacksonville, and McRoberts was pinned in 1:50 by Jacksonville’s Quentin Burns.
East’s Josiah Hynes got to end his day with a win when he defeated West Brunswick’s Dom Grubb, Jr., by 8-2 decision in the 145-pound consolation final.
West’s John Schulz and Zach Murray also reached the third-place match but lost to finish fourth.
Murray, wrestling at 113 pounds, lost 13-11 in sudden victory to Nicholas Tantillo of West Brunswick. Schulz fell in the 152-pound consolation final when he was pinned in 2:06 by White Oak’s Jeffrey Owens.
Luke Jones placed fifth at 195 pounds when he was pinned in 1:49 by West Brunswick’s Wyatt Moster in the consolation semifinals.
