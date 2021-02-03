BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys soccer suffered a setback Tuesday night in a 10-1 loss to Heide Trask.
The Mariners began the season last week with a tough 3-2 defeat versus Pender (1-2) and then showed some spirit in a 4-0 loss to a Richlands (3-0) team that ranks sixth in the 2A division via MaxPreps.
East was unable to build on its work in those contests Tuesday, giving up seven goals in the first half to the Titans (2-1).
“Tonight was a setback,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “Last week, we competed really well, especially Friday against Richlands, and we thought we could have momentum from that game, but our boys were really flat in the first half tonight.”
Based on common opponents, Diaz felt good about the matchup. While his team lost 3-2 to Pender and 4-0 to Richlands, Trask defeated Pender 4-2 and fell to Richlands 4-1.
“I thought we would have a good chance,” Diaz said. “But we weren’t going to win, not with the way we started the game.”
Expectations were tempered entering the season with just 14 on the roster. Injuries in the last two contests cut the substitutes down to one.
“With the numbers we have, we knew it was going to be a tough season, but we knew that from the beginning,” Diaz said. “We’ll focus on the positives. The younger guys are improving, but the problem is, will it be fast enough for us to compete at a high level before the season ends.”
The Mariners are playing two games a week, and with just 12 games on the pandemic-amended schedule, the season won’t last long.
“The season is moving so fast, we don’t really have much time to practice,” Diaz said. “We have to give them rest days after games to recuperate because we don’t have many subs.”
Jack Nowacek scored two goals in the first half, one on a Logan Pilcher assist, to give East a 2-1 lead versus Pender before the squad gave up two goals in the second half.
The Mariners went into halftime trailing Richlands 1-0 but surrendered three goals in the second half.
“We’re going to take one game at a time,” Diaz said. “And we’re not going to look at the scoreboard. We’re going to look at the effor, and our improving. It’s a great group who work hard. I have no complaints.”
Nowacek scored East’s lone goal against Trask late in the second half.
Mariner goalie Wyatt Nowacek had nine saves versus Pender, 12 against Richlands and five versus Trask.
East will travel to Dixon (0-2-1) tonight and host county rival Croatan (3-0) on Monday.
