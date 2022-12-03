OCEAN — It only took three years for the Croatan girls lacrosse program to produce its first Division I athlete.
Senior Kate Wilson is headed to Liberty University next fall to carry on her impressive career with the Flames.
The midfielder was part of the original group of 21 that started the girls lacrosse program at the school in 2020. She will be the first Division I lacrosse student-athlete to come from the boys or girls program at Croatan.
For Wilson, the chance to keep playing lacrosse after high school came as a surprise.
“It wasn’t something I thought about doing until I was offered,” she said. “I wasn’t exactly looking at schools where I could play lacrosse, but I knew in the back of my mind I wanted to go to Liberty so I could study sports management.”
Wilson went for an initial visit to the school out of general interest and was immediately drawn by the campus.
She was invited back for a prospect day and was offered a scholarship on her next visit. She took one more trip to Lynchburg, Va., over the summer for a camp.
“I was really happy they made their offer,” Wilson said. “Now I can’t imagine not continuing to play.”
Wilson is a 4.0 student at Croatan and also plays basketball for the Cougars. She has been a varsity starter for the lacrosse team since she was a freshman and finished with a team-high 17 goals and six assists in a season dramatically shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Croatan head coach Nick Moore has seen Wilson develop as a player for the last three years. Her tenacity is the first quality that came to his mind.
“She gives it everything she’s got,” Moore said. “She doesn’t take a day off. She works really hard. She fights to the end. There’s really no quit in her.”
Wilson recalled that first season with the Cougars, helping to start a program from scratch. She wasn’t the first member of her family to help start a lacrosse team at Croatan.
“I didn’t know how much success we’d have,” she said, “but I felt like was more prepared to be a part of a brand-new program after watching my brother, Jason Seelye, be a plank holder for the boys program when it started.”
Her progression with the team got off to a bumpy start when the pandemic brought the season to a close after four games. She struggled in the aftermath as everything came to a halt and then, slowly, restarted again.
“I was really having trouble staying focused,” Wilson said. “I wanted to stay home and hang out with my friends, but I tried to focus on the little things, and that kept me playing the sport and growing as a player. I learned you just have to be a sponge and take everything your coaches give you and apply it to your game.”
As a junior, Wilson led the team in goals with 70 and added 12 assists to help the Cougars finish 11-7 overall. She also tallied 51 goals and 10 assists as a sophomore for a team that finished 9-3 to bring her career total to 138 goals and 28 assists.
“She has a great overall game,” Moore said. “She plays well defensively, and she’s really improved on her stick checks. Obviously, she has great scoring ability, and her game IQ is really high. She’s a complete player. I think she’ll perform well at the next level.”
Wilson, who has also played for the recreational Carteret Tomahawks and the club team Bogue Elite, will join a Liberty women’s lacrosse program that finished the 2021-2022 season 11-8 overall and 4-1 in the ASUN (Atlantic Sun) Conference.
