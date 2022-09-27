RALEIGH — Aiden Hollingsworth received a shout out on Twitter last week.
The former East Carteret defensive end was noted as N.C. State’s “Developmental Player of the Week.”
Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Strength and Conditioning for Football Dantonio Burnette tweeted, “It is such an honor to recognize @aidenhollingswxrth as our DEVEL Player of the Week. Aiden’s work ethic & relentless effort is shown daily. There aren’t many people that will out work this young man in the weightroom or on the field & I’m glad he decided to run with THE PACK!”
Hollingsworth accepted a preferred walk-on spot at N.C. State after an impressive senior season at East.
Plenty of schools saw his potential at the next level after the 6-5, 245-pound end put up 82 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four forced fumbles.
In addition to N.C. State, the North Carolina Tar Heels, East Carolina Pirates, Virginia Tech Hokies and Elon Phoenix offered preferred walk-on spots, while the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, Weber State Wildcats and Saint Augustine Falcons offered scholarships.
After a 41-10 victory over UConn last weekend, undefeated N.C. State (4-0) has jumped inside the Top 10 of both national polls.
The Wolfpack sits at No. 10 in both the new Associated Press poll and the Coaches Poll. The team has its highest AP Poll ranking since the Oct. 28 poll of the 2002 season.
The 10th-ranked Pack will open ACC play Saturday at No. 5 Clemson. Kickoff for the top-10 matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
