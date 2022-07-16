Ellingsworth named MVP of East-West All-Star Game despite playing on losing team

GREENSBORO — How good was Jaxon Ellingsworth’s effort on Monday in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game?
The recent West Carteret graduate was named the MVP despite playing on the losing team.
Ellingsworth went for 29 points and 18 rebounds in the East’s 92-90 defeat to the West.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing to be honest, and it was my last high school game. I got to meet new people – players, coaches – and it was fun. It was a great experience.”
Ellingsworth is only the second West Carteret player to ever participate in the game. Henry Washington played in the 1969 contest.
Ellingsworth was the fourth county player to take part in the game in the past seven years, joining East Carteret’s Jacque Brown in 2015, Trevor Willis in 2016, and Bennie Brooks in 2021. Brown also won the MVP.
Ellingsworth’s night nearly had a storybook ending. The East trailed by two with three seconds to go when he used his long arms to steal the inbounds pass and was fouled on a layup attempt with 0.1 seconds on the clock.
The East Carolina signee missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second shot, but it didn’t hit the rim, so the West was able to run out the clock.
“I thought I had it, but I didn’t bend my knees enough,” he said of his first miss. “I hadn’t missed much before that. It could have been a great finish, but it was tough.”
The miss on the first free-throw attempt was a bit surprising considering Ellingsworth had hit five in a row prior to that shot.
He went 7-for-9 from the line in the fourth quarter and posted 11 points and six rebounds in the frame as he led a furious comeback. The East trailed by 10 at 83-73 with just 6:18 to go.
“We had a good run to get back into it,” Ellingsworth said. “I should have made my free throws, but other than that, it was a good comeback.”
The East trailed by 14 at the end of the first quarter and faced a 19-point deficit in the third. After scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds in the first half, Ellingsworth went for 19 points and nine rebounds in the second.
“We sucked early on, and that killed our momentum,” he said. “I didn’t think we were going to get blown out. They definitely weren’t that much better.”
The 6-9 center was dominant in the contest. He was the lone player to score more than 20 points and one of only two to pull down double-digit rebounds.
Mooresville’s Ketron Shaw had the second-most points with 16, and Olympic’s Jamez Herd had the second-most rebounds with 10.
Ellingsworth went 10-for-14 from the field and 9-for-13 from the foul line.
“I kind of knew I was having a good game,” he said. “I could kind of tell off the jump that I was the biggest person on the court. I definitely had a size advantage.”
Being an all-star game, Ellingsworth said some loafed and not every player took it seriously.
“I can’t see myself doing that,” he said. “I didn’t want to lose, so I played to compete. I think I just worked harder than everybody else on the court. I think that is what stood out.”
Having participated in summer workouts with East Carolina this summer, he was keen on what hard work looked like.
“Playing at college is a lot different, so coming back is a lot easier I would say, for sure,” he said. “I could definitely tell. There was a difference. It was a high school environment. It was definitely not what I’ve been experiencing.”
Ellingsworth had family, friends and coaches watching him, and even had a familiar face cheering for him on the sideline with West Carteret’s Riley Preston cheering at the game.
