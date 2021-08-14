OCEAN — The Cougars wander into unfamiliar cross country territory this season.
After spending its first 23 years at the 2A level, Croatan is now a 3A program.
“We’re in a new conference, a new region,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “It will be tougher, but we’re looking pretty good. We lost some seniors, but we have kids ready to step in. I think we will do well.”
The Cougars have been one of the best 2A programs in the state since the school started in 1998.
The girls have captured eight consecutive conference crowns, while the boys have earned six straight league titles. The boys won the regional last year, and while the girls were the runner-up, they had won three regional crowns in a row, six in the last eight years and 13 overall.
The boys finished third in the state for the second straight year, while the girls were fifth. The girls have finished in the top 10 of the state for eight straight years ,while the boys have placed in the top 10 in five consecutive years.
“We’re in a tough region,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “We’ve got First Flight, who came up (to 2A) with us, and South Central is coming down from 4A, and they’ve got the Kleckners now.”
Bulfer and Quispe are each in their third seasons as coaches.
The Kleckner twins, Elliott and Cooper, transferred from Croatan to South Central. Elliott placed fourth in the state as a junior after taking third as a sophomore. He was both the regional and conference champion.
Cooper took fifth, seventh and 28th, respectively, at the conference, regional and state meets.
The boys also lost to graduation Thomas McCabe, who placed eighth in the conference, 12th in the region and 40th in the state, and Caleb Jordan transferred to the N.C. School of Science and Math after taking 10th in the conference, 14th in the region and 49th in the state.
“We lost four of our top seven, but we have four I consider really strong,” Bulfer said. “Then we have a handful of runners shooting for those fifth through seventh spots, and they show potential.”
Colten Rodriguez, James Wallace and Matthew Quispe return after strong seasons. Rodriguez (second in conference, third in region, 11th in state), Wallace (fourth, eighth, 17th) and Quispe (ninth, 11th, 43rd) will lead the way in a tough new conference than includes West Carteret, White Oak, Swansboro, Richlands and Dixon.
Croatan will have plenty of competition in league action after dominating the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference over the past four seasons.
“Our girls look really strong, but we’re in a much stronger conference, so even though we look strong, it’s going to be a heck of a battle,” Bulfer said. “We’ll have to work hard to keep up. On the plus side, we will be pushed a lot more in this conference.”
The girls appear to be the stronger of the two teams in the program with the top two runners returning.
Navayah Zales transferred to Croatan just before last season and proceeded to win the conference and regional while taking third in the state.
“She has big goals,” Quispe said. “This is going to be her year. And Avah (Beikirch) is right behind her. Hopefully they will continue to push each other.”
The Cougars lost their No. 3 and No. 4 runners in Emma Morton and Claire Nickson. Morton took 10th in the conference, 15th in the region and 49th in her senior season. Nickson, who chose not to return to the team, took ninth in the conference, 22nd in the region and 52nd in the state.
“We have a lot back with the girls, and we have some freshmen who could make some noise,” Quispe said. “Kayla Hunt and Karly Futral are a couple of strong freshmen.”
Standout track runners Janelle Ketner and Cameran Ladd are expected to contribute as well.
Croatan will kick off the season Wednesday at Fort Macon versus West Carteret.
