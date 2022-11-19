OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team started its season off on the right foot Friday with a 30-13 win over South Lenoir.
The Cougars were hungry to get out on the court after waiting for a double overtime finish in the jayvee boys game, won by Croatan 51-48.
When its game finally started, the varsity girls squad dominated possession and drew on the strength of seven points apiece from Landry Clifton, Ginger Hayden and Kate Wilson.
The win was a good benchmark for a program looking to shake off the 4-14 finish last season. The Cougars also started last year’s schedule against South Lenoir, losing 40-35.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “It’s impressive anytime you can hold a team to 13 points. We focused a lot this week on defense, and it paid off.”
The only back-and-forth action in the game came in the first quarter with two lead changes and a tie. South Lenoir led 4-3 before Croatan’s Ginger Hayden stuck a putback and Kate Wilson sank a trey from the corner.
The Croatan defense held the visitors to just two points in the third quarter and then three in the fourth, with Wilson and Hayden pulling down defensive board after board.
The 13 points from the Blue Devils is the fewest allowed by a Croatan defense since the spring 2021 season when it allowed 11 and six in two games against Dixon.
“We like to hang our hat on our defense,” Gurley said. “It lets them play a little harder on offense, knowing they have that to fall back on.”
Hayden was charged with guarding South Lenoir’s top player, Gracie Howard. The senior was the Blue Devils’ top returning scorer from last season, but she only scored four against the Cougars.
“She had (14) points against us last year, but Ginger did an incredible job on her tonight,” Gurley said. “She made it tough for her in the middle and really neutralized what she tried to do.”
Hayden and Wilson’s strong performances on both sides of the ball weren’t a surprise as they’re both seniors, but the squad also got exceptional play from freshmen starters Landry Clifton and Neely McMannen who scored seven and six, respectively.
“I think they played well,” Gurley said. “They’re freshmen, so this is a huge transition. It’s already tough going from middle school to high school, but they’re skipping jayvee altogether. They have some natural ability, but on top of that, they play hard and they have a high basketball IQ.”
The Cougars will turn right around and host Ocracoke on Saturday, followed by a visit from East Carteret on Tuesday.
The Mariners defeated Ocracoke 55-19 on Friday at Atlantic Elementary School.
South Lenoir will play at Richlands on Monday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
South Lenoir............................. 4 4 2 3- 13
Croatan..................................... 8 8 8 6 - 30
SOUTH LENOIR (13) – Beyer 6, Howard 4, Tyndall 2, Herring 1.
CROATAN (30) – Clifton 7, Hayden 7, Wilson 7, McMannen 6, Chapman 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.