OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team will travel to Cary tonight to take on Hibriten in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state championship game.
Both teams go into the match undefeated, Croatan at 17-0 and Hibriten 18-0. The Cougars are the No. 10 seed from the eastern region, while Hibriten is the western region’s No. 1 seed.
The match will be played at Koka Booth Field in Cary, a 500-seat facility with 250 fans allowed in attendance.
This afternoon, the Cougars will depart their school in a cavalcade celebrating their state championship berth.
Croatan and Hibriten are two very evenly matched teams. MaxPreps.com has Hibriten ranked No. 1 in the 2A classification and Croatan No. 2. Hibriten is the No. 2-ranked team across all classifications in the state, while the Cougars are ranked No. 3. Nationally, MaxPreps has Hibriten ranked No. 16 and Croatan No. 17.
The prep website also has similar strength of schedule ratings for the two teams, with Croatan’s 8.1 and Hibriten 7.5.
This season, the Cougars went 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and scored 94 goals total while allowing just nine.
Hibriten went 14-0 in the 2A Northwestern Foothills Conference and scored 120 goals versus nine allowed.
The Cougars’ leading scorer is senior Travis Garner-McGraw with 39 goals and five assists. Danny Metcalf leads the team in assists with 14 to go with three goals. Other top scorers are Eli Simonette with 15 goals and eight assists and Garrett Boucher with 15 goals and four assists.
Senior keeper Alex Ericksen has 22 saves this season, 10 shutouts and a save rate of 70 percent.
Hibriten’s statistical leaders are David Franquiz with 29 goals and 33 assists, Gerardo Rodriguez with 26 goals and nine assists and Kevin Rivera-Rios with 13 goals and 21 assists. The Panthers’ keeper Mack Waters has 34 saves and 14 shutouts this season.
Hibriten is coached by Jim Blanton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.