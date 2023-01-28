MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret is quickly developing a softball pipeline to Chowan University.
A year after Hannah Moseley committed to the school, Makenzie Burroughs has signed with the Hawks.
“I definitely heard a lot about it from her,” Burroughs said. “That is what drew me to Chowan, what she said about it and how much she loves it.”
Burroughs was also drawn to the program by its new coach.
Junior Bailey has traded in his Barton blue for Chowan blue.
Bailey spent six seasons at Barton (2017-2022), leading the Bulldogs to 123 victories. During the 2022 campaign, he led the team to its best season since 1994 with a 29-12 overall record and 15-8 mark in Conference Carolinas.
Prior to his tenure at Barton, Bailey spent 10 years as the athletic director and softball coach at Pitt Community College (2005-2016).
While with PCC, he notched 316 victories, leading the Bulldogs to three Region X Tournament championships. His efforts led to him being named Region X Coach of the Year three times.
“I like the way he coaches,” Burroughs said. “He’s pushing you to be the best you can be.”
Bailey will receive a talented outfielder in the form of Burroughs.
She led West in triples (three), tied for first in home runs (one), ranked second in runs (23), fifth in RBIs (12) and sixth in both average (.301) and doubles (three) as a junior.
“She is a quiet kid, which is fine with me, because I’m kind of quiet myself,” said West coach John Barnes who missed Burroughs’ signing while on vacation. “But she’s going to talk with her bat and talk with her glove. She is really, really fast, really aggressive, really good with her bat and makes things happen. She is a team player.”
Burroughs burst onto the scene as a sophomore, batting .435 to rank sixth on the team, ranking second with 23 runs and second with five doubles. She led the team with three triples and ranked fifth with 13 RBI.
“She has always been extremely athletic and a very well-focused kid with a ton of potential,” Barnes said. “She really pushes herself hard and is a self-motivated kind of kid, which you don’t find too much these days.”
The Patriots have gone 26-12 overall and 17-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference in Burroughs’ two years on the varsity with back-to-back league championships. West has actually won six conference titles in a row, going 57-7 in the league during that time and sporting a 94-35 overall record.
Chowan hasn’t enjoyed that kind of success of late, going 10-35 overall and 4-20 in the Conference Carolinas last season. The Hawks went 8-24 overall and 2-16 in the league in the previous season.
“She is going to a great college with a great coach who I am familiar with, and I think she is going to do really well,” Barnes said. “Hannah is there too, so they should have an extremely talented outfield for sure.”
Burroughs also considered Brevard College, Pitt Community College, and Columbia College (S.C.).
“The environment, everyone feels like such a close family at Chowan,” she said of her reason for picking the school. “The location is good. It’s not too close to home, but not too far.”
Free time will be limited for Burroughs in Murfreesboro. She has set her sights on becoming a dentist and plans on entering the pre-dental biology program.
“I’m prepared to do a bunch of studying,” she said.
