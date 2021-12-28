Colten Rodriguez finally broke through in his senior season.
The Croatan runner captured his first conference championship after finishing as the runner-up for three consecutive seasons.
He took the 3A Coastal Conference cross country championship in 15 minutes, 49 seconds. Rodriguez not only broke the 16-minute mark for the first time in his career, but set a new personal record by more than 30 seconds.
Ironically enough, his previous personal record of 16:20 came at last year’s conference championships. He was the runner-up at that meet as he was in the previous two league title meets.
His performance as a senior helped the Cougars win their seventh straight conference title.
They went on to take a regional championship for the second year in a row with Rodriguez leading a pack of four runners in the top eight with a third-place time of 15:55.
He then gave his team its top finisher in the 175-runner state championship race with a ninth-place time of 16:14. Croatan earned a state runner-up finish for the second time in program history, matching the second-place finish in 2002.
The seniors became the first class in school history to finish in the top six for four consecutive seasons. They took sixth as freshmen and then placed third in back-to-back years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.