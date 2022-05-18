BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team played a 2A opponent for the first time in 73 days on Monday and attained the desired result with a 9-0 victory over North Pitt.
The No. 10 seed Mariners (7-3-2) ended the mercy-rule contest 20 minutes into the second half in the first round of the state playoffs.
“It was a good test,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “The kind of performance we put on the field today is confirmation we belong in the 2A playoffs.”
Diaz’s squad last played a 2A team in the first game of the season on March 3 in a 2-1 loss to Southwest Onslow. The next six nonconference games came against 3A teams, while its next four games took place in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference versus 1A clubs Southside and Lejeune.
“It was a really nice win for us,” Diaz said. “I’m really happy to finally get to play a 2A school. For most of the season, we’ve played 3A or 1A schools.”
The Mariners peppered the goal with shots in the first half versus No. 23 seed North Pitt (10-7) but didn’t prove efficient. They put 18 shots on goal and produced eight corner kicks, ultimately resulting in four goals.
“In the first half, we created a lot of chances, but for some reason we weren’t very clinical,” Diaz said. “A lot of our shots were just off frame, and their goalie did a good job.”
Caroline Harrison scored in the fifth minute on a Kenliana Dixon assist. After a handball in the box by North Pitt, Sami Mason scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute.
Dixon, who tallied a hat trick, assisted on a Tiana Staryeu goal in the 25th minute, and freshman Maggie Murray scored her first career goal in the 36th minute.
North Pitt’s Abbigail Everette minimized the damage, coming up with 11 saves in the first half. Everette is usually her team’s top scoring option, scoring 19 goals. No one else on the club has more than three goals.
“My guess is they wanted to slow down our offense, so they put their top player in goal,” Diaz said. “It was surprising. She is normally a forward.”
Dixon scored the first three goals of the second half in the opening 10 minutes.
Brynnleigh Thompson followed by putting the ball in the net in the 52nd minute, and Staryeu ended the contest with the ninth goal of the night on a Cate Wolf assist.
“In the second half, we were more crisp and more clinical,” Diaz said. “We executed much better. At halftime, we talked to the girls and told them that in a game like today, we can miss chances, but as we go forward, our percentage has to be much higher. We have to put them away.”
East will next take on the winner of No. 7 seed North Johnson (14-4) and No. 26 seed Midway (8-8-2). The game between the Panthers and Raiders was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
