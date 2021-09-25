BEAUFORT — William Sanchez finished as the runner-up last week in the East Carteret cross country team’s home opener.
The junior timed in at 18 minutes, 31 seconds.
Northside-Pinetown’s Keanu Dugan won the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference 34-runner meet in 17:54.
Josiah Hynes gave East its other top finisher, taking eighth in 20:17.
Teammate Jack Piner rounded out the top 20 in 22:47.
Pamlico had three runners in the top 10, led by Neil Landow in third in 19:11, to win the meet with 43 points.
Lejeune took second with 54, followed by Northside with 57.
East had just one runner in the girls meet with Bethany Hynes taking 17th in 40:10.
Pamlico’s Kaylee Smith won the race in 22:58, followed by four Lejeune runners led by Paige Berthold in the runner-up spot in 22:35.
Lejeune won the meet with 24 points, followed by Pamlico with 43 and Northside with 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.