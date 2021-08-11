BEAUFORT — It’s a good news-bad news situation at East Carteret this year in boys soccer.
After going winless last season with a razor-thin roster, the Mariners look deeper and more talented but won’t have many games to prove it.
Following four years in the eight-team 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, East finds itself in the six-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with the Beaufort Club as the lone 2A member. Southside and Lejeune are the other teams in the league to field boys soccer teams.
“We’re not happy with it,” Antonio Diaz said as he enters his 17th season as the boys coach. “It’s not a soccer conference.”
Due to the small conference and other leagues in the area filling out their schedules thanks to a larger number of teams, East finds itself with just four conference games and five nonconference games.
“We’ve tried really hard,” Diaz said. “We’ve reached out to every school in the area. A lot have said their schedules are full, so it’s hard to find any to play. We’re still trying to find some.”
Teams are allowed up to 23 regular season games, meaning the Mariners’ nine falls far short. And it’s not just the number of games, but their regularity that hurts the Beaufort club.
East sees a week separate games on three occasions, and two weeks separate games two other times.
“With our old conference, we had consistency,” Diaz said. “We knew every week we were playing two games. Now we have weeks with no games and weeks with just one game. It’s hard to find consistency with these gaps, but we will stay optimistic, stay positive and do our best.”
Two of those games will come against a non-N.C. High School Athletic Association program in Epiphany. Buddy Carroll stepped down from his position at White Oak last week after 20 years to take the job at Epiphany.
The Mariners will kick off the season on Friday, Aug. 27 at Epiphany, then host White Oak in the first home game on Thursday, Sept. 2, before hosting West Carteret on Thursday, Sept. 16.
When they finally do hit the pitch, Diaz is looking for better results than last year’s 0-11-1 season that saw the team finish last in the Coastal 8 and score just six goals in 12 games.
That squad had just two substitutes on a good day and none on the bad days if there were injuries. This year’s team has 19 players.
“We’re much happier with our numbers,” Diaz said. “It’s looking really good, and we’re happy with the group. We have higher expectations than the season we put together last year.”
Evan Fullwood and Logan Pilcher return for their fourth varsity seasons, and talented junior keeper Wyatt Nowacek is back for this third season in goal. Other key returners include Cale Guthrie, Chris Herrera-Alvarado and Satchel Lasky.
And the football team’s loss is the soccer team’s gain as Jacob Nelson has joined the team after a shoulder injury precluded him from continuing his football career this season.
“He is an amazing athlete,” Diaz said. “Having him on the team is a huge plus. I remember watching him play in eighth grade for Down East Middle when they beat Beaufort, and I was impressed then. For him to switch over, it was a great surprise and completely unexpected.”
East has been getting ready for the season at Eastern Park in Smyrna on what Diaz calls one of the best fields in the county.
“We can’t thank the county parks and rec enough for this,” he said. “This field is amazing. It’s almost full regulation, the grass is always cut really short, and there is hardly any crown. I just wish we had lights out here. We could play our games here.”
