OCEAN — The first week of the season has certainly been a “learning experience” for the Croatan girls soccer team.
The Cougars lost a 3-0 match against Fike at home on Friday, following a 6-0 defeat to Hoggard on Tuesday. Both games were against tough opponents with 2-0 records.
In the loss to Fike, Croatan gave up two goals in the first half and another in the second. Ashlyn Brunetti scored in the 28th minute, Erin Pope gave her team a 2-0 lead with a goal in the 37th minute, and Allerie Pitt slotted the final goal in the 71st.
“It was rough,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “It was a learning experience for us. We played a lot of freshmen tonight as we look for different lineups and looks. Hats off to Fike for coming out and capitalizing on our mistakes.”
The closest Croatan came to scoring came on a corner kick early in the second half. Emma Brubaker took the cross and fired off a shot that was deflected by the Fike keeper. The team also took two solid shots on goal in the final 10 minutes.
“The work rate never dropped,” Slater noted. “The girls kept their energy and didn’t roll over.”
Slater is practicing his patience with a relatively young roster facing a tough nonconference schedule made up of nine teams with a combined winning percentage of .771 last season.
It’s worth noting that last season’s team started the season 0-3-1 before finishing 14-5-2 and reaching the 3A eastern regional final.
“We’ll grow from this,” Slater said. “We want the girls to learn that they can’t get away with some of the mistakes they could get away with in middle school. We’re not upset with the result. We’re not our here chasing wins. We’re learning how to handle adversity.”
Croatan will play on the road Friday against Hickory (1-0) and then host Laney (2-0) on Tuesday.
Ashley will take on Coastal Christian at home on Thursday.
Here are results of the match:
Fike............................. 2 1 - 3
Croatan..................... 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary
F – Brunetti, 28th minute.
F – Pope, 37th minute.
F – Pitt, 71st minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.