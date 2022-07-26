WILMINGTON — The Marlins ran their winning streak to 10 on Sunday with a 7-2 victory over the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
The Fish clinched the second half East Division title with the triumph. They also captured the East Division in the first half of the season.
The team took a 6-1 win versus the Wilmington Sharks two days earlier.
Morehead City moved to 16-3 in the second half of the Coastal Plain League season and 34-9 overall.
The squad will wrap up the regular season with a visit Thursday to Wilson to take on the Tobs (8-10 second half, 24-18 overall) and then host the Tobs on Friday and the Chili Peppers (7-12, 20-22) on Saturday.
The Marlins will host a CPL playoff game on Sunday.
After giving up two runs in the bottom of the first versus Tri-City, Morehead City plated two runs in each of the next three innings.
Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) ripped a two-run homer in the third, and Ben Watson drove home Johnson and Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) with a triple in the fourth. In the fifth, Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) scored on a fielder’s choice and Jase Felker (Kentucky) scored on a passed ball.
Peter Allegro (Portland) took the win on the mound, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits. He struck out two and walked three.
Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State), Jacob Gajic (Northwest Missouri State) and Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) combined to strike out seven and walk none in 4 1/3 hitless innings.
The Marlins continued their winning ways with a 6-1 victory over the Sharks, marking the third win in a row during the week over their rival.
The Fish went 8-4 versus Wilmington this season, including an 8-1 mark in the past nine matchups.
Zack Miller (Catawba) got Morehead City on the board first with a line drive over the left-field fence to score two runs and tally his third home run of the season.
Felker tacked on an RBI double in the inning to build an early 3-0 lead.
Miller earned his third RBI of the game in the third when he socked a single to score McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) and put his team up 4-0.
The Sharks scored their lone run of the night in the top of the fourth off starting pitcher Ben Prywitch (Maryville), who went four innings before turning it over to the vaunted Marlins’ bullpen.
After a couple innings leaving runners in scoring position, the Marlins’ offense finally added some insurance in the bottom of the seventh when Rogers demolished a pitch into a whopping 430-foot solo home run.
Ben Miller roped an RBI double with two outs to add on another run and put the Marlins up by five.
The relief corps handled the rest, keeping the 6-1 lead and ensuring the winning streak remained intact.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville), Robbie Cowie (Catawba), Jared Miller (Louisburg) and Jernigan teamed up to throw five innings, striking out seven, walking three and surrendering two hits.
Jernigan was credited with the win.
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins..…........002 221 000 - 7 11 1
Chili Peppers....200 000 000 - 2 3 0
WP – Allegro
LP – Snelsire
Marlins leading hitters: Manderson 1-1; Watson 2-3 (3B), 2 RBI; Maners 2-5, run; Felker 1-3, RBI, run; Becker 1-3, run; Johnson 1-4 (HR), 2 RBI, 2 run; Rogers 1-4, run; Sealey 1-4; B. Miller 1-5, run.
Chili Peppers leading hitters: Furr 1-3, run; Swisher 1-3, run; Ryan 1-3 (2B).
Team R H E
Sharks……...000 100 000 - 1 4 0
Marlins..…...031 000 02x - 6 10 1
WP – Jernigan
LP – Logusch
Sharks leading hitters: Landers 1-2, run; Bridges 1-3; Mendolia 1-5; Mongero 1-5.
Marlins leading hitters: Z. Miller 2-4 (HR), 3 RBI, run; Johnson 2-4; Rogers 2-5 (HR), RBI, run; Felker 2-5 (2B), RBI; Powell 1-3, run; B. Miller 1-4 (2B), RBI.
