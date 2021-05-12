PIKEVILLE — The Croatan wrestling team swept a tri-meet at C.B. Aycock on Friday to move to 6-2 on the season.
The Cougars defeated the host team 57-24 and Swansboro 54-30 to up their mark to 5-1 in their last six matches.
Landon Gray won two matches via pin to improve to 8-0. He ended both matches in less than a minute, putting C.B. Aycock’s Chance Sauls’ shoulders to the mat in 35 seconds and ending the match with Swansboro’s Sean Kelly in 43 seconds.
Six of Croatan’s nine wins against Swansboro came by pin. The other three were by forfeit. The Pirates had three wins by pin and two by forfeit.
Each of the Cougars’ pins in the match came in the first period.
Zach Lindsay pinned Gavin Harvey in 40 seconds in the 285-pound match to move to 7-1, Luke Walker pinned Giovanni Rodriguez in 1:04 at 138 to stay unbeaten with a 6-0 record, Dakota Gray pinned Zander Riley in 1:05 at 195 to go to 4-0, Anthony Marello pinned Klint Rhude in 1:28 at 152 to push his mark to 7-1, and Ryan Lindsay pinned Jace Wilkens in 1:40 in the 220-pound bout to remain undefeated at 8-0.
Croatan took 10 of the 14 matches against C.B. Aycock, winning six by forfeit, three by pin and one by decision.
Cody Lieske pinned Veronika Quinn in 43 seconds in the 113-pound match, and Blake McCabe pinned Dawson Sauls in 3:09 in the 170-pound match.
At 145 pounds, Cody Raymond earned a 7-2 decision over Kevin Dickerson.
The Golden Falcons won two matches apiece by pin and forfeit.
Croatan will next travel across the county to East Carteret tonight to take part in a tri-meet with Pender.
Here are results of the matches:
Croatan 57, C.B. Aycock 24
106 – Thomas Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Cody Lieske (C) pin Veronika Quinn (C), 0:43.
120 – Jaden Bevell (CBA) win by forfeit.
126 – Mikhael Reser (CBA) pin Jacob Parker (C), 0:37.
132 – Rusty Davis (CBA) win by forfeit.
138 – Luke Walker (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. Kevin Dickerson (CBA), 7-2.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Keegan Hudson (CBA) pin Riley Ingels (C), 1:00.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) pin Dawson Sauls (CBA), 3:09.
182 – Landon Gray (C) pin Chance Sauls (CBA), 0:35.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
------------------
Croatan 54, Swansboro 30
106 – Thomas Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Cody Lieske (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Cowell Tyler (S) win by forfeit.
126 – Isaac Gawronski (S) win by forfeit.
132 – Ayden Goodman (S) pin Jacob Parker (C), 1:22.
138 – Luke Walker (C) pin Giovanni Rodriguez (S), 1:04.
145 – Theodore Yager (S) pin Cody Raymond (C), 3:14.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Klint Rhude (S), 1:28.
160 – Eli Vandeweert (S) pin Riley Ingels (C), 5:00.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Landon Gray (C) pin Sean Kelly (S), 0:43.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Zander Riley (S), 1:05.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Jace Wilkens (S), 1:40.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Gavin Harvey (S),
