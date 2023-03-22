VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cailin Ames added her name to the list of high school student-athletes competing at national championships this past weekend.
The Croatan junior threw a personal-record 37-foot, 5-inch toss in the shot put at the Adidas Track Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia to finish as runner-up in the elite division.
Simone Cooper of New Castle, Delaware won the event with a 38-08.25 throw.
There was also a championship division. Theresa Breckley of Culpeper, Virginia won it with a 42-09.75 push.
During the previous weekend, the Croatan 3,200-meter relay team of Trey Austin, James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen and Matthew Quispe won the New Balance Nationals Indoor Rising Stars division with a time of 7 minutes, 59.74 seconds.
West Carteret’s Tyler Collins nearly joined her county counterparts with a national title. The three-time state champion junior took part in the prestigious championship division and fell just short with a 5-06 jump to tie with 10 other jumpers for second. Collins earned All-American status for her effort.
Alyssa Carrigan won the 24-jumper event with a 5-08 clearance.
The Croatan 1,600-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Nicolajsen and Quispe also participated in the championship division and finished 12th out of 50 teams with a time of 3:22.27.
West Carteret sophomore Peyton Wheeler ran in the 200 meters and 400 meters of the rising stars division, taking 41st in the 200 in 22.95 and 22nd in the 400 in 50.17.
