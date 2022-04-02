NEWPORT — The Croatan boys tennis team cruised to another county victory on Wednesday, beating East Carteret 8-1 at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Cougars (11-0 overall) went 6-0 in singles and won two of three doubles matchups to improve to 6-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The win was a one-point improvement from the 7-2 win over the Mariners (1-3) on March 16.
Noah Shaul at No. 1 singles and Adam Dweikat at No. 2 both won 6-0, 6-0 over their opponents Logan Pilcher and Trey Austin, respectively. Garrett Boucher at No. 5 also got a shutout set with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Wyatt Nowacek.
The closest set of the match came in doubles, at No. 2 where Ty Nickson and Jack Melton of the Cougars won 8-6 over Pilcher and Nowacek. East got its lone win at No. 3 doubles with Satchell Lasky and Greg McCoy beating Garrett Hogan and Collins Eckard 8-5.
Croatan will play at Richlands (0-5) on Tuesday. East will be at Swansboro (4-5) on Monday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, East Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. Logan Pilcher (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Alex Amato (C) def. Evan Fullwood (EC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4: Eli Simonette (C) def. Greg McCoy (EC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Garrett Boucher (C) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 6: Lane Hartman (C) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Ryan Dweikat/A. Dweikat (C) def. Austin/Fullwood (EC), 8-3.
No. 2: Ty Nickson/Jack Melton (C) def. Pilcher/Nowacek (EC), 8-6.
No. 3: Satchell Lasky/McCoy (EC) def. Garrett Hogan/Collins Eckard (C), 8-5.
