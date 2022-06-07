OCEAN — Gentry Straub walked off a soccer field for the last time in the 4-2 regional final loss to Eastern Alamance.
The Croatan senior will forgo a career in college as she pursues a nursing degree from East Carolina.
“That is the game that stands out the most from the playoffs,” she said. “That was big, knowing that I’m not going to continue to play in college. I knew it was my last game once that whistle blew.”
Straub, a standout student with a 4.31 GPA, said she hopes to keep playing at the club or intramural level, but her competitive soccer days are over.
She came to this decision as a sophomore.
“Once I figured out what I wanted to major in, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to play soccer,” she said. “I couldn’t do nursing school at the same time.”
The decision didn’t come easy for Straub, and she had others encouraging her to continue playing.
“I had a lot of people in my ear telling me it was a waste of talent, and I needed to at least try it,” she said.
You can hardly blame anyone for encouraging her to keep at it after a fantastic four-year run at Croatan. Straub, who was selected to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 3A All-State Team this season with 16 goals and eight assists, registered 112 points in 64 career games with 42 goals and 28 assists.
“I did want to play college soccer for so much of my life, but by my sophomore year, I knew what I had to do,” she said. “It was a very tough decision because I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4, and that is really all I’ve ever known. I knew I needed to focus on my education because that is what is going to make me money. I think it’ll work out best for me in the end.”
After attending a summer camp at UNC Wilmington and talking to some Seahawks players who were majoring in nursing, she was fully satisfied with her decision.
“They told me how tough it was, and I just knew I couldn’t focus completely on nursing if I was playing soccer,” Straub said.
In addition to concentrating on her nursing degree, she also couldn’t find a lot of schools that offered both soccer and her desired major in a perfect fit.
“That was a big thing,” she said. “I didn’t want to go out of state, and I didn’t really want to go far away. I wanted to stay around here, and I knew there weren’t a lot that had a great nursing program and a great soccer team. I felt like I kind of had to choose.”
When Straub burst on the scene as a freshman, most onlookers probably assumed a future soccer scholarship was set in stone. The talented striker ranked third on the team in goals (18), assists (13) and points (49).
“I did not know that is how my first year was going to go, honestly,” she said. “I was hoping to start on varsity, but I wasn’t expecting to score that much or get as much playing time as I did, so it was nice.”
Despite her play, Straub said it took a number of games to gain confidence in her first season. Confidence wasn’t a problem for the team going into the offseason after the Cougars set a school record for wins with a 21-4 mark and fell one game short of the regional final.
The team’s three top scorers were underclassmen, as were seven of the top 10. A strong nine-player senior class was set to lead a club that had state championship aspirations in her sophomore season. The campaign was cut short after just four games by the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was very tough on all of us, I think,” Straub said. “I struggled with it a lot, because I definitely thought we had a chance that year to go far. It had a big impact on a lot of us, especially the seniors who didn’t get to play. That year hit us hard.”
Last year’s slate was limited by a pandemic-amended schedule with the team playing just 13 regular season games. Croatan won nine of those by at least four goals and again fell one game short of the regional final in the playoffs, ending with a 14-1-1 record.
“It was hard for us, because we didn’t have a lot of tough competition to get us ready for the playoffs, so it wasn’t ideal,” Straub said.
This year’s team won a third straight league title – the Cougars went 34-0-2 in conference play in Straub’s three full seasons – and made it to the regional final for just the second time in program history and the first time in eight years.
“It was an outstanding season,” Straub said. “We didn’t think we were going to go as far as we did, but with the amount of leadership we had, we were able to push forward and grow as a team and become stronger and get where we ended up.”
Here are a few of Straub’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Blind Side.”
Favorite TV Show: “Criminal Minds.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Shrek.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Parker McCollum.
Favorite Song: “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn.
Favorite Book: “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss.
Favorite Team: U.S. Women’s National Team.
Favorite Athlete: Julie Ertz.
Favorite Vacation: St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Favorite Hobby: Going to the gym.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13.
Favorite Food: Chicken wings.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Fish Hut Grill.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Going to the final four in the state playoffs in my senior year.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Robin Cavanaugh.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Going to Panera with Kaygan Forsythe and Cora Taylor.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Alliah Harmon.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Morgan Wallen, Adam Sandler, Duane Straub, Wanda Straub and Allison Rose.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Cora Taylor, Kaygan Forsythe, Emma Lane, Avah Beikirch, Croft McLean and coach Paul Slater.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water, tent, Swedifsh Fish, food and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.