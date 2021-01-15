HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan boys basketball team jumped to 2-1 Tuesday with a 54-50 win at Dixon.
The Cougars withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to get the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference victory. It followed a 70-34 win over Southwest Onslow on Jan. 8 to start their league schedule.
Croatan spread the ball out early, getting six scorers involved in the first quarter, which it ended with a 17-10 lead. The team led 28-23 at halftime and 47-35 heading into the final eight minutes. The Bulldogs (1-1) out-scored the Cougars 15-7 in the fourth to trim the lead to single digits.
The 2-0 start in conference play is an encouraging sign for the Cougars who haven’t finished better than fifth in the conference since it was created four years ago. They went 6-8 in league play last season.
Andrew Mendolia carried the offensive load for Croatan with 16 points. Marshall Winstead scored 10 and Dustin Hayden added seven.
The Cougars won the battle at the foul line, too, shooting 8-of-13 while Dixon finished 10-of-21.
The Bulldogs’ leading scorers were Anthony Bajcar and Jamie Mitchell with 14 points apiece and Max Bailey with nine.
Croatan continued its conference schedule Friday at Heide Trask, but this edition was published before results were available. The Cougars will host Richlands on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan............... 17 11 19 7-54
Dixon.................. 10 13 12 15-50
CROATAN (54) – Mendolia 16, Winstead 10, Hayden 7, R. Bellamy 5, O. Bellamy 4, Eilertson 4, Nutz 4, Riley 2, Stephens 2.
DIXON (50) – Bajcar 14, Mitchell 14, Bailey 9, Beato 5, Taylor 4, James 3, Morgan 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.