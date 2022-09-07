To start today’s report, I’m going to give you a quiz. So, what is the collective noun for FISH?
There are several – draft, nest school and shoal are some of them. Some academics argue that “school” is incorrect and that shoal should be used instead. But when it’s late summer approaching fall and the surf is full of migratory mullets, it’s called a … “MULLET BLOW!”
This has been a weird weather year, ranging from drought to deluge, a very hot summer with incessant winds and water temperatures in the surf and sound above normal essentially the entire year. Fishing in our backwaters has held up very well, whereas pier fishing, except for an excellent early spring run of sea mullet, has been struggling. And talk about struggling, the surf fishing for anything not called flounder had been monumentally disappointing.
Now for the mullet blow. In mid-August, around my birthday, I must point out, we had what I call leakage. We had sporadic shoals of scout mullet come out in the surf briefly after a week of northeast winds. Along with them were several spectacular days of bay anchovies ribboning their way along the surf line which briefly energized the Spanish, blues and ladyfish in close to the beach and in the inlets. Finally on Sunday, Sept. 4, we had our first, our No. 1 bonafide mullet blow of the season here on Bogue Banks from Beaufort to Bogue Inlet. I have tracked this inaugural event for nearly 25 years, and it was in the normal window, between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. It was a very welcome sight. I call it my official start of fall, and it should invigorate the surf and nearshore fishing alike.
Next week, I’ll go into more details of “mullet blow” and my data over the years.
Even with water temperatures still toasty, persistently holding in the mid-80s, hungry fish have to eat. Of course, September kicked off with our month-long event we are calling the flounder season for 2022.
Flounder are everywhere, and live finger mullet seems to be the productive bait of choice, whether you are fishing the backwaters, the surf, pier or nearshore structure for the flatties. And the fish are plentiful as they are big, so I’m sure with the daily creel limit of one, the “flanglers” are culling their fish, and many flatties are indeed citation size.
Fish pushing 10 pounds have been posted on social media, and 3-, 4- and 5-pounders are not uncommon. Interestingly, a speckled trout was also weighed in at nearly 2 pounds on Bogue Inlet Pier. It nailed a finger mullet meant for a flounder last week. A rare puppy drum was also caught on a flounder rig at the pier.
Talk about serendipity, a speckled trout on a flounder rig is one thing, how about the catch by Greg Dennis and crew of flounder anglers. They were fishing one of the nearshore wrecks about 3 miles from the beach with finger mullet while searching for flounder when they hooked up and amazingly boated a 76-pound wahoo. Now that’s a catch! Nice job by all to actually boat that wahoo.
By the way, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is collecting flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season.
The division has set up eight temporary freezer locations, in addition to the 10 carcass collection locations available throughout the year, where recreational fishermen can take their flounder carcasses. Check the NCDMF website for details (https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program).
Locally, the temporary carcass drop-off locations include Sea Gate Marina, Chasin’ Tails Outdoors and Dudley’s Marina, along with the usual locations at Pogies Fishing & Kayaking Center, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters in Morehead City. You too can help fisheries research as a citizen scientist.
Aside from flounder taking center stage, remember we are in the throes of the old drum fishery, predominantly in the Neuse and New rivers, but they are showing up from time to time in the backwaters, in the surf and from the Topsail ocean fishing piers as well.
Fresh mullet and menhaden, along with soft plastics, popping cork rigs and even topwater baits are all catching fish, both in daytime and in the dark.
As I alluded to, the surf fishing has shown signs of resuscitation. Aside from flounder, there are now the Spanish mackerel, missing blues and ladyfish being caught but still not much in the way of puppy drum.
Normally, I have caught them throughout the summer from the surf on my gold Kastmasters. If you have never hooked a ladyfish, you are missing some high energy fun with their powerful runs and freakish leaps. They are a fish to be reckoned with despite their diminutive size. My personal best is about 24 inches, and with their ferocious leaps, my landing rate for hooked ladies is at best 1 in 10.
Speaking of fun fish, the false albacore are even closer to the beach than last week. In fact, some are right around and just outside of Beaufort Inlet, probably feeding on those bay anchovies.
For the piers, fishing has been mostly typical for late summer with flounder now in the mix.
Oceanana Pier reports flounder to 4 pounds, some red drum, Spanish, croakers and sand perch.
Bogue Inlet Pier anglers have lost a few kings this week but are catching flounder to 18 inches, croakers, puffers and some finger mullet in the surf, along with Spanish and blues in the “kingland” zone. The Spanish bite was good last week, but the fish were smallish compared to earlier in the season. A nice fat speck on a flounder rig was caught and one pup weighed in as well. For some, the sand fleas, which were plentiful earlier in the season, have gone MIA. Maybe the hot water temps have taken their toll.
Seaview Pier reports a good opening flounder day, no kings, a few Spanish and reds, mostly over-slot red drum.
Surf City Pier reports keeper flounder too, some kings, Spanish and blues. There are trout spotted in the water but with lockjaw. They won’t bite on anything.
Jolly Roger Pier reports that they are killing the flounder, while also landing red and black drum and Spanish. They also report a good amount of bait in the surf.
