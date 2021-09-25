MINNESOTT BEACH — Jenna Rutledge has a new number to shoot for now.
The East Carteret senior golfer put up a career-low 75 on Tuesday at Minnesott Golf and Country Club.
Rutledge, who tied for third last season at the 1A/2A state tournament, helped her team earn a lopsided team win over Pamlico with a 38 on the front nine and a 37 on the back.
The Mariners scored 322 points to the Hurricanes’ 400.
The rest of the East lineup shot between 120-130. Olivia Cox shot 122, followed by Corree Rose with 125, Kennedy Pittman 126 and Charlotte Bickley 128.
Abby Harwick shot a 119 to lead Pamlico, followed by Emily Sawyer with 137 and Alyssa Schmidt 144.
