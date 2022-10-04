GREENVILLE — The Havelock football team snapped a two-game losing streak Monday with a 34-28 victory at D.H. Conley.
The Rams faced a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter before scoring five of the game’s next six touchdowns. They improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference with the win. Conley slipped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.
New Bern and J.H. Rose lead the league at 3-0 apiece. New Bern is the No. 5-ranked team in the 4A division per MaxPreps.com, while J.H. Rose is ranked No. 7 in the 3A. Havelock is ranked No. 18 in the 3A.
Conley started the game with three straight passing touchdowns from Jason Herring for 75, 38 and 33 yards. Havelock finally got on the scoreboard with a minute left on the second quarter clock with an 85-yard touchdown reception from James Tull to Zack Sharpe.
Andrew Frazier hit Sharpe for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and then Frazier rushed for a 4-yard score of his own. The Rams only held a 22-21 advantage after a failed two-point conversion, opening the door for Conley to take one more lead with a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Havelock tied it up with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard pass from Frazier to Javonte Vereen. Conley fumbled away possession on the ensuing drive, giving the Rams the ball on the Viking 36-yard line with three minutes and change left on the clock. The offense drove down the field to the 2-yard line before Vereen rushed it in for the winning touchdown.
Havelock will be at Jacksonville (3-2 overall) on Friday for another crucial conference clash.
