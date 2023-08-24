BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team trailed 18-9 in the fourth set Wednesday versus Swansboro and seemed on its way to a lackluster loss.
The Mariners ended up dropping the set and the match but might have showed something to build on with a 15-7 run to end the set in a 26-24 loss.
“It wasn’t for lack of trying,” Christina Schrader-Creech said. “We lost another four-setter, and anytime you can take a team to four sets, that is a positive sign.”
East fell to 1-4 on the season that includes a 3-1 loss to Dixon (2-3) and a straight-set defeat versus West Carteret (3-1).
“We need to start syncing,” Schrader-Creech said. “We play everyone twice in nonconference, and we took Dixon to four, took Swansboro to four, so we’ll see what we can do next time.”
The Pirates captured the first set 25-16 and the third set 25-15 to break a three-match losing streak with each of those three defeats coming in four sets.
“This was much-needed, especially against a good, quality team,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “We’ve struggled in the last three games, playing inconsistent, and I thought we started out inconsistent tonight, but I thought we did a good job of righting the ship.”
The Mariners won set two 25-21. They enjoyed a 24-16 lead before giving up five points in a row and ultimately holding on for the victory.
It was the fourth set, however, that provided the most excitement, going from an inevitable Pirates one-sided triumph to anyone’s game.
Trailing 18-9, two Skylar Bordeaux kills and a Kate Guthrie kill keyed a four-point run to make it 18-13. Bordeaux provided a spark off the bench, and Guthrie led the East attack on the night.
A Miller timeout stopped the run, resulting in two Swansboro points to make it a 20-13 game, and then the Mariners responded with a 10-2 run.
Guthrie had a kill and two aces during the stretch.
“No. 9 (Guthrie) is a beast, on the front row and the back row, and for our girls to get those digs of hers, I’m pleased with that,” Miller said. “I thought we did a good job of playing with a lot of heart.”
Kimberly Siggler had two blocks and two kills, Kali French had a kill, and Jenna Jackson registered an ace to give East a lead at 23-22.
The Pirates rebounded with back-to-back points, taking a 24-23 lead, but a hitting error tied it up. They finally put East away with a Delainey McClure kill and an Addison King block.
“For those girls to come back from that deficit, it’s not like basketball, we don’t get two points, we don’t get three points,” Schrader-Creech said. “They don’t give up, and they don’t waver. We started clicking at the end. We just peaked at the wrong time.”
The Mariners struggled to hit the ball at the net but not for lack of effort on Sadie McIntosh’s part as she put up one well-placed set after another throughout the match.
“We are just missing the hits,” Schrader-Creech said. “We are not hitting it well. When we start to mesh, it will be a pretty picture. Nothing I’ve seen since I’ve been here is a problem that cannot be solved.”
East will travel to Dixon on Monday and then hit the road to Havelock (0-4) on Thursday, Aug. 31.
