morehead city — The West Carteret football team will look to add to its historic run Friday when Scotland comes knocking.
The No. 7-seeded Patriots (8-2 overall) are coming off a 24-7 victory over No. 26 Cape Fear last week. Now, they’ll face No. 23 Scotland County (6-4), which defeated No. 10 Southern Durham 35-13 in the first round.
The game on Friday will be West’s first-ever home playoff game in the second round. The win last week was just their fourth-ever home playoff game in any round, following the program’s first conference championship in 57 years.
“I feel like we’re just getting better every week,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “Last week was our best ball. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
Barrow will face off against East Carteret alum Richard Bailey, who led the Fighting Scots to the 4A state championship in 2018, his sixth state final appearance in 15 years. In 2019, they reached the regional final before losing to Cardinal Gibbons 22-15.
“He’s been a coach in the state for a long time,” Barrow said. “He’s been a lot of different places. He’s super well respected in the coaching community. He’s won a ton of games.”
The two coaches have also met through a mutual acquaintance.
“He’s good friends with our defensive coordinator, John Thomas,” Barrow said. “I’ve hung out with Richard through JT before, so we know each other a little bit.”
Scotland’s overall record is less than impressive, but the Fighting Scots played in an ultra-competitive 3A/4A conference featuring Richmond (10-1), the top seed in the 4A east region, Pinecrest (8-3), the No. 13 seed in the 4A tournament, and Lee County (8-3), the No. 5 seed in the 3A east region.
Scotland lost to all three opponents to end the regular season, with two only coming by one score. Its only other loss was to Hoggard (10-1), the No. 7 seed in the 4A tournament.
The Fighting Scots were outscored 142-84 in their losses, but in their wins, they out-flanked their opponents by a whopping 206-28 margin. None of their wins came over a team with a winning record by season’s end, however.
That said, West has only beaten one opponent with a winning record, capturing a 35-22 victory over White Oak (8-3) on Oct. 11. The Vikings were knocked out in the first round 49-9 by Southern Nash.
On the field, Scotland runs a very balanced offense, nearly a 50-50 split between the pass (1,476 yards) and the run (1,362 yards). Quarterback Carter Revelle runs the show from the pocket with 1,458 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. His top targets have been Izeem Graham with 28 catches for 583 yards and seven touchdowns and Cadyn Graves with 27 catches for 462 yards and seven scores.
R.J. Nicholson is the team’s leading rusher with 835 yards and 11 touchdowns on 115 carries.
“They’re a very balanced team,” Barrow said. “They run a lot of RPOs (run-pass options), which is designed to put the defense in conflict on every play. If you commit to one thing, they’ll just switch to something else. A linebacker comes down to stop the run and the quarterback makes a last-second adjustment and throws to an open receiver. It’s going to be a challenge for our defense.”
Barrow spent the weekend studying tape on the Fighting Scots, his first real look at the program.
“You hear so much about Scotland County and the tradition they have,” he said. “I’d never seen them on film before. I saw what I expected to see. They have a lot of speed and aggression, and they’re well-coached.”
West’s own offense is also a balanced one and one that revolves heavily around senior signal-caller Jamarion Montford. The first-year quarterback has thrown for 1,210 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing yards with 652 and eight scores on 100 carries.
Other playmakers on Friday will be Shayne Hester, who has rushed for seven touchdowns on 18 carries, Spencer Maxwell who has 17 catches for 352 yards and five scores, and Justice Dadeel who has 17 catches for 329 yards and two scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.